Home losses on The Hill are rare for Cosby High School. District losses at Cosby are almost unfathomable.
Jellico was undeterred by that, however, as it snapped a 65-game home league winning streak for Cosby with a 59-41 win in the District 2-A opener for the Eagles on Friday.
It was the first home loss in District 2-A play for Cosby since a 58-50 loss to Hancock County on Jan. 9, 2009. The last home league loss by Cosby to someone other than Hancock County came nearly 20 years ago in a January 2003 loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville.
More importantly, the loss puts the Eagles (2-12, 0-1) behind the 8-ball just one game into its six-game District 2-A schedule. With a revamped league due to TSSAA reclassification, every game is important in smaller leagues for tournament seeding purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.