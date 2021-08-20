NEWPORT—The Cocke County High boys’ golf team has been on a tear for the last two weeks. That continued on Thursday.
Back on their home course, the Fighting Cocks put together a team score of 152, topping Jefferson County (164) and Cherokee (166) in the second meeting between just the three programs this season. It’s the third consecutive win for the Big Red.
“It’s always nice to play at home and take care of business like we did today. Cherokee and Jefferson County are two great programs, and my hat’s off to them,” CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said.
“I heard one of our guys, I think Gage Bowman, say after we met up at the end of the match, ‘Mamba mentality. Gotta stay hungry.’ It’s funny, but at the same time I love that they know we’re in this for the long haul, and this is a great stepping stone.”
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire also continued his hot streak with his fourth-straight medalist round. He fought back from a one-over-par start to finish with a 35 (-1), edging teammate Iverson Poe’s 36 (E) by a single stroke. It’s the third time this season the duo has finished 1-2 overall.
Cocke County’s team score comes as the group’s second-lowest round of the season, just two strokes off the season-best 150 it shot just a week ago, also at its home course.
On that day, Shropshire and Poe also shot one-under-par and even par, respectively.
Ethan Rowland and Brycen Hartsell helped keep the number low for CCHS on Thursday. Hartsell fired off a round of 40, while Rowland finished with a 41.
“It was great to see Brycen,” Ramsey said. “He shot a 40 today. He’s a senior and he’s leading by example by taking his role and thriving.”
The Fighting Cocks certainly seem to have a comfort at their home course, which you’d expect, but Thursday it didn’t play in typical conditions.
Shortly before the match began, the course was doused in a brief downpour that saturated the grounds and created less travel on the fairways. However, with the rain the course had already taken days earlier from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, greens favored aggressive plays and playing for the pin.
“It was definitely tough out there,” Ramsey said. “Even playing lift clean and place it’s tough to score well. The greens were saturated with water, so you have to make adjustments quick. But the golf course really did hold up well with all the rain we’ve had this week. Major testament to the folks that keep up the course.”
Cocke County will look to continue its hot streak next week, but will have to do so on the road. The team is at Creekside Plantation in Seymour on Monday, and ends the week on Thursday at River Island in Kodak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.