COSBY — Kenny Cody has been connected with the Cosby football program since he was a freshman in high school.
As the years passed and Kevin Hall took over as head coach, Cody worked quite a bit with Levi Cooper, who was then a young quarterbacks coach for the Eagles.
They separated for years, with Cody attending and graduating from The University of Tennessee while Cooper matriculated through the coaching ranks.
Now, though, both Cody and Cooper have come full-circle.
Cooper is the Eagles’ head coach and athletic director, having been named to both positions in November of 2022.
And Cody, a graduate of Cosby and Tennessee, is the Eagles’ new Director of Football Operations — which means he will be working right alongside Cooper at every juncture.
How Cody came to be part of Eagles’ staff
Since June of 2021, Cody has been a CHS English teacher and economics teacher.
He is also the basketball statistician for the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams — when he is not writing for The National Pulse or Newsmax or serving as the chairman for the Cocke County Republican Party.
So when Cooper was promoted to head coach for the Cosby High School football program, Cody approached and asked how he could help.
At first, Cooper was not sure what position to offer.
“But I knew,” said Cooper, “that we had to find a job for him.”
Eventually, with the two working together, Cody’s title with the football team was determined: Director of Football Operations.
In this new role, Cody hopes to help shape future Eagles the way he was when he walked into Virgil Ball Stadium as a freshman in 2010.
“I was never the player that was going and playing every snap,” said Cody on Tuesday. “But I just loved the sport and learned hard work and dedication. Being part of the Cosby football culture, it was so impactful for my future. Being a teacher, working in basketball and politics, I think a lot of the reasons I’ve been semi-successful are because of the values Cosby football instilled in me.
“And I want to be a part of doing that same thing for other kids that want to play for this program, that it’s attracting kids who want to be better men.”
How will this be accomplished, specifically through Cody’s role? He isn’t quite sure yet.
“I’ll kind of just do whatever is asked of me at that point,” said Cody. “The Director of Football Operations title is pretty generic, so I could be on the field, up in the booth charting plays and seeing what works, analyzing things like I did with Cosby basketball, watching film — sort of a general manager in that regard.
“All the little things where he’s the head coach, worrying about game day stuff, I can handle the direction of it as a play on words and try to handle and guide the program in the right direction.”
Cooper added a few more specifics for what Cody’s role will entail.
“Scheduling trips, buses, making sure we’ve got what we need. A lot of the day to day stuff coaches deal with that people don’t think about — he’s going to fill that. He’s going to do some big things for us.”
Goals for CHS football’s future
Regardless of his role or title, Cody is excited to see what the Levi Cooper era will hold for Cosby football.
And he laid out a few specific goals that the staff shares for the future.
“I think a goal is to get to the playoffs consistently and to win a playoff game,” Cody said. That’s a hurdle we need to get over. And I want to see a high graduation rate, high GPAs, kids who are involved in the community — and building that culture around what Levi is going to set out to do.
“Just trying to get to the point where we are an established program,” said Cody. “Cosby has been successful in a lot of other sports, and football needs to be one where we can cross over a hurdle and keep on building.”
