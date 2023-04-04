Cody 1

In recent days, Kenny Cody added to an already long list of titles when he was named the new Director of Football Operations for the Cosby football program. Cody is joining the Eagles’ staff going into the first year of the Levi Cooper era on The Hill.

 Submitted/Kenny Cody

COSBY — Kenny Cody has been connected with the Cosby football program since he was a freshman in high school.

As the years passed and Kevin Hall took over as head coach, Cody worked quite a bit with Levi Cooper, who was then a young quarterbacks coach for the Eagles.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.