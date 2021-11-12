The Centerview Falcons came away with a big road victory Thursday night as they topped the Bridgeport Rockets 41-40.
Both teams played at a frenetic pace in the fourth quarter trading points and turnovers. The Falcons, down most of the game, stormed back late in the third quarter to put pressure on the Rockets. They continued their tough defensive play into the fourth quarter where they took the lead with only minutes left to play.
Possessions were at a premium as each team went back and forth trading baskets. The Falcons were up by four with only seconds left in the game and a victory almost assured. The Rockets hit a three pointer just as time expired to fall one point short of forcing overtime.
Centerview was led in scoring by Coulter Oliva. Oliva secured many of his 15 points late in the game coming off fast break opportunities. Seth Miller was the leading scorer for the Rockets finishing the game with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.