ROGERSVILLE—The Lady Red were down and out following their loss to Greeneville in the opening round of the district tournament. They didn’t sulk for long as they bounced back in an elimination game to defeat Grainger County 10-3 Tuesday evening.
Lady Red bats stayed hot on Wednesday pounding out 16 hits in another win or go home game against Cherokee High School. The 9-3 win placed them in the district championship for another bout with the Lady Greene Devils. Win or lose the Lady Red have earned a spot in the region tournament for the first time in program history.
Cocke County head coach Danny Hartsell was emotional following the team’s win. He gave credit to his young players who battled all year to earn this opportunity.
“This is the first time it’s ever been done by Cocke County High School softball, so I’ve been told,” Hartsell said when discussing the pending region appearance. “With everything they’ve had over the years that doesn’t seem possible. It’s really emotional.
“We took our lumps earlier in the year and knew we would being as young as we are. I give a lot of credit to those young kids, and they deserve every bit of it. I stuck with them all year long whether they made mistakes or didn’t make mistakes.
“I’m just proud of these kids. Kourtney (Clevenger), these seniors and these young kids will never forget this the rest of their lives. They’ll be known as the first ones to do it. Nobody expected us to be here, but we’re here.”
Sophomore Mekiah Reed singled in the top of the second inning to score Kimberly Ottinger to cut the Cherokee lead in half. The 2-1 deficit wouldn’t last for long after the Niethammer sisters struck in the third. Paige Niethammer’s RBI double knotted the game at two. Her sister Abby Niethammer would secure an RBI sacrifice fly to plate her sister and give Cocke County its first lead of the game.
Cocke County never looked back after they scored one in the fifth, one run in the sixth and blew the game open in the seventh with a four spot. Few hits were bigger than Reed’s two-run homer to center field to give the Lady Red a 9-2 lead. Hartsell knew Reed had a power bat but struggled to find the right place for her in the field.
“Mekiah didn’t start all season long until the final game and then I played her in the district. She’s had a bat all year that we thought could help us but didn’t know where to play her. Her bat has been key and our bats one through nine have been amazing.”
Kourtney Clevenger has been the heart and soul of the team all season long in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Red. She bounced back from a tough performance against the Lady Devils in the opener to limit her next two opponents to five runs.
Clevenger didn’t record a strikeout in Wednesday’s game but more importantly she allowed no free passes. Hartsell has had many moments with his senior starter as the season is slowly coming to a close. He said that Clevenger has saved some of her best performances for the stretch run.
“Kourtney has been unbelievable on the mound. When you come out here the first night and give up nine runs in the first inning, then turn around and give up two yesterday and three today, man what an amazing thing for her. This is something special.”
Thursday’s game will not be an easy one for the Lady Red if they hope to upset the Lady Devils. Greeneville has outscored Cocke County 31-4 in their three meetings this season. The Lady Red will also have to contend with the fact that Greeneville is undefeated in the tournament, meaning they must win two games to take home the trophy.
Hartsell said his team is ready to fight but needs to keep the bats going to have a shot against Greeneville.
“I told them it’s us against the world. We have to have the same amount of hits against Greeneville that we did today. We know they’re an offensive fire powered team that’s going to score 10, 12, 14 runs. We have to score as many as they do because it’ll be the only way we can beat them.”
Regardless of the outcome the Lady Red have exceeded expectations with a young team that will only get better as they gain more experience. The two recent victories have put them one game over 500 on the year with at least two more games to play.
