As the 2021 Tennessee Volunteers took Haslam Field for preseason camp, the focus quickly centered on the quarterback situation.
Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with local media after practice to discuss the early progress and development of Tennessee's signal callers.
"It's been really positive," Halzle said regarding his assessment of the quarterback room through two practices. "For starters, everyone is going out and competing their butts off, not getting a bunch of misses with call and protections, calling runs as fast as we go. Our eye discipline has been really good, and zero turnovers so far in camp right now.
"In camp, the first couple days you always have a tendency to be sloppy, especially with a new offense, but guys are doing a great job getting their eyes in the right place, getting the body in the right place and taking care of the football."
In head coach Josh Heupel's frequently referenced high-octane offensive scheme, quarterback play is paramount. Halzle discussed the importance of pushing the ball down the field quickly and efficiently, and how his group has improved since the spring.
