Clutch 3-point shooting late in regulation and a strong offensive overtime pushed the 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers past Ole Miss, 66-60, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Volunteers (10-3, 1-1 SEC) made four consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 51, late in regulation. Tennessee did not take its first lead of the night until overtime, when Olivier Nkamhoua drained a jumper 18 seconds into the extra frame. The Vols offense clicked in overtime, making 5-of-6 shots from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.
Santiago Vescovi came through in the clutch for the Big Orange, exemplified by his "and-1" 3-pointer with 3:39 left in the game to jumpstart a Tennessee comeback. Following that 4-point play, he then sunk another three to tie the game with 1:10 left, that number would hold for the remainder of regulation. Fifteen of Vescovi's 17 points came in the second half or overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.