Tuesday marked the end of the season for most high school cross country athletes.
Not Cocke County’s Jenna Pittman, though.
With a seventh-place finish at the Region 1-A/AA meet at Daniel Boone High School, Pittman is through to the TSSAA Class A/AA State Cross Country Meet.
Pittman makes it back-to-back seasons Cocke County will be represented at the state meet, following Morgan Blazer who qualified and earned an All-State plaudit in last year’s event.
