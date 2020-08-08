NEWPORT—While Cocke County High School may be losing a pair of pitchers due to graduation, the program will have the chance to watch them continue their success on the rubber at the next level.
With the summer winding down, Cocke County’s Hunter White became the second pitcher out of the baseball program’s senior class to sign a letter of intent to continue his playing career at the collegiate level.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue playing the sport I love at the next level,” White said. “It means a lot to have the opportunity. It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was little. Garrett College gave me a chance, and I have no intention of letting them down for it.”
Garrett College is a member of the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA), and plays in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference (MDJUCO).
Before this past season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers were 8-5 overall with a 1-2 standing in the conference. The year prior the program went 29-25 before having their season upended in the NJCAA Region XX, D-II Tournament.
With his official signing in place, White comes into a program that had enjoyed back-to-back Final Four visits in the NJCAA postseason before the 2020 season was cut short.
Collegiate athletics weren’t alone in losing their seasons in the spring. High schools across the nation, including Tennessee, also fell victim to sweeping precautionary measures taking around the country to combat the novel coronavirus.
For White, the 2020 season served to be a standout season as he and Georgetown College (Ky.) signee Bradyn Long were set to lead Cocke County’s pitching rotation. While still elated the duo will get to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level, CCHS baseball coach Andy Chrisman won’t be able to stop thinking of what could have been for their high school senior seasons.
“It’s sort of bittersweet,” Chrisman said. “We’re all extremely proud of both of them, but with the circumstances we faced this season it’s hard not to think about what could have been for their senior seasons.
“There haven’t been many years we’ve had two pitchers colleges have wanted to come pitch for them. I think that says a lot about our program, but also the work ethic both these guys have poured into the sport.”
The duo still got a season in some capacity over the summer, as the program took part in the first-ever East Tennessee High School Baseball League put on by the Tennessee Smokies Minor League Baseball organization.
“This summer was good from a sentimental standpoint,” Chrisman said. “It was good for everyone, but our main goal was allowing our seniors one last chance to play with their teammates and give them a chance to make a few more lasting memories.”
Initially the summer league was sought as an opportunity for players like White, who were still being recruited, to show their continued progression and accrue more film to send off to colleges in aid of their recruitment.
Although White hadn’t committed to a school before the 2020 season, his recruitment was headed in the right direction and eventually led to a landing spot with Garrett College.
“Getting this opportunity says a lot for his ability,” Chrisman said. “It just so happened he got seen by a coach last year, and by word of mouth he wound up with an offer from Garrett after they got a chance to look at him and talk with him.
“This is a place that has a proven track record that it can develop people. They have a knack for searching for the guys in recruiting classes that may have been overlooked, and in my opinion Hunter fits that bill.”
It’s that competitive mindset that made White a perfect fit for Garrett College under the leadership of head coach Eric Hallenbeck.
“I had a chance to have an extensive talk with the coach at Garrett,” Chrisman said. “He talked about how he liked having guys that he had to pull back by the shirt tail rather than nudge them to get them going. I assured him he was getting exactly that type of player in Hunter.
“Hunter’s one of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached. Even going back to my playing days, he’s one of the most competitive players I’ve ever been around. He’s got a healthy dose of confidence, and that’ll serve him well.”
Hallenbeck entered his seventh season as the program’s head coach this past season. He’s helped lead the program to the NJCAA postseason in each of his seasons, and has experienced great success once tournament play begins.
White will soon report to campus, where his journey with Garrett College will begin. Just as he left a mark on the CCHS program, he’ll embark on the journey to do the same with the JUCO institution in McHenry, Md.
