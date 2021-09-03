NEWPORT—Any win is great, but district wins will always mean more.
That’s why Thursday was huge for the Cocke County Lady Red volleyball program.
The Lady Red made quick work of Sevier County, taking a 3-0 victory in straight sets to top their District 2-AAA rival and netting their first league win of the season.
“It’s absolutely amazing to get this first district win,” CCHS coach Heather Williams said. “Hopefully this is a big confidence boost for us. We’ve had a couple of bad games as of late, so this can really help us.”
Junior Paige Niethammer led Cocke County (3-4, 1-3 District 2-AAA) led the team in kills with six. Senior Camryn Halcomb followed with four kills. Shayna Williams had the most points for the Lady Red with eight, including three kills.
It’s been a topsy-turvy start to the year for CCHS under their first-year head coach. With uncontrollable circumstances dictating their weekly flow and available roster, the team has made due to start the season.
“It’s been a difficult start,” Williams said. “We didn’t even have a gym to practice in before the season started. We’ve had a lot of girls hit with contact tracing and had some injuries, so it’s been a rocky start. We’re just now getting everybody back, but we’re still working on making sure we’re in the correct positions.”
Having familiarity with the team has certainly helped matters, though.
As the former coach of the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts volleyball program, Williams has many former players on roster this season. But, given her time and success at the middle school level, she’s relished the opportunity to coach some of the county’s best that she used to have to compete against in prior years.
“It’s been really exciting to put the girls I had at Parrottsville together with those from other middle school programs,” Williams said. “Four of my starters I had in middle school. It was a blessing to have them at that level, but seeing how much they’ve grown has been incredible.
“It’s been great having them, just from a familiarity standpoint, but seeing how well they work with each other and with girls from schools around the county has been very important to our success, so far.”
After Thursday’s victory, Williams hopes that helps give the team a spark as they look to build momentum with the heaviest portion of the schedule still left to play.
Cocke County won the first set with ease, scoring the first five points and going on to claim the set 25-5 to get an early 1-0 lead in the match.
Shayna Williams and Abby Niethammer had the strongest showings in the opening set with a combined five aces. Williams led the team with five aces on the night. Abby Niethammer added another four.
“Our serves were way better than they have been, and that really helps,” Williams said. “We’ve really struggled with our first sets in recent games, but tonight was different and I feel that set the tone for the rest of the match.”
Sevier County was far more competitive in each of the final two sets.
Starting with the second set, the Bearettes led by four early, and held a 15-14 lead in the middle of the set. The Lady Red came back with a strong response, though. They outscored Sevier County 11-2 down the stretch to get the 25-17 set win and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
“I think our girls were caught off guard a little,” Williams said. “But they quickly realized they were going to have to work for it. Getting that second set was really important. That put us one win away from getting the victory.”
Much like the second set, Sevier County pieced together a lead to start the third set. Cocke County took less time to recover, though, overcoming a 5-1 deficit to take its first lead at 8-7.
The Lady Red built a near double-digit lead, taking a 22-13 lead late in the set. Sevier County got back within six of the lead, but drew no closer. CCHS took the final set, 25-18, getting the 3-0 win in straight sets.
“Sevier County had a lot of position changes, and we had to adapt to that,” Williams said. “That’s one of the biggest issues we had in those final two sets. Once we got it figured out we were good to go, though. Our girls have been working really hard and they deserve this.”
Cocke County returns to play on the road on Monday with a trip to Lakeway Christian Academy. That match is set for a 6 p.m. start.
