Following a season-opening victory over Bowling Green last Thursday, Josh Heupel took to the podium on Monday afternoon to recap last week's win and preview this weekend's contest against Pittsburgh.
While there were certainly lots of positives in UT's 38-6 win over the Falcons last week, Heupel and the team know there is plenty of improvement that will need to be made in order to come away with a win this Saturday against a stout Pittsburgh team.
"There were some things that we obviously have to correct in the pass game," Heupel said. "Everybody played a part in that. Quarterback having his eyes in the right spot and delivering the ball, wide receivers understanding what we're asking them to do and being able to read coverage and sit in the right zone, finish it with a throw and a catch, accuracy or catching the football, and then a couple of busts in protection that we need to clean up so we can sit in the pocket and deliver it."
