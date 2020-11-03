KODAK—Monday night was a mixed bag of results for the Newport Grammar Warriors and Lady Warriors.
The Warriors (4-0) secured their fourth straight victory to start the season. They topped Northview Academy in a 51-38 showing on the road.
The Lady Warriors (1-3) weren’t as fortunate. Falling behind early with their leading scorer in foul trouble, they were topped by a 42-20 margin in their venture to Sevier County.
Both Newport Grammar programs will have the rest of the week off before returning to the hardwood on Monday, Nov. 9. NGS will host Pigeon Forge to open next week.
Varsity matchups will tip at 6 p.m. at Newport Grammar School.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 51, NORTHVIEW 38 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors continued their unbeaten streak to start the season into the second week of the 2020-21 campaign.
NGS topped the Northview Academy Cougars 51-38 on Monday night, giving the Warriors a 4-0 start to the year.
Kyler Hayes led Newport Grammar in scoring with a game-high 22 points. D.J. Thompson paced the Cougars with a 16-point effort in the loss.
The Warriors took an 11-4 lead at the end of the opening period, and maintained that advantage with a 23-16 lead at the half. Hayes had 13 of his 22-point total by the end of the second period.
NGS extended its lead in the second half, as it steadily pulled away over the final 12 minutes.
The Warriors took a 35-24 lead into the fourth before finishing off the 13-point victory on the road on Monday.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (51): Kyler Hayes 22, Oren Hazelwood 9, Ethan Fine 9, Will Sutton 7, Tucker Hembree 2, Trent Leas 2.
NORTHVIEW (38): D.J. Thompson 16, Aiden Baivin 7, Roman Gibbons 6, Jaylin Stolz 5, Dylan Harkelroad 3, Paul Long 1.
NORTHVIEW 42, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 20 (GIRLS)
Monday night’s performance wasn’t what the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors had in mind to open the second week of their season.
After a 1-2 start a week ago, the Lady Warriors suffered their third loss of the young season in a 42-20 defeat on the road at Northview Academy.
Jordan White led the Lady Cougars with a game-high 14 points, while Izzy Harris joined her in double figures with 10. Emersen Smith’s eight point effort led the Lady Warriors in the loss.
Northview led 11-6 at the end of the first period, and carried a 22-12 lead into the half. Smith had six points for NGS by the break, all of which came in the first half. However, foul trouble limited her production throughout the night.
The Lady Cougars put any hopes of a Newport Grammar comeback to bed by the end of the third quarter.
Northview led 33-14 at the end of the third before going on to close out the win by 22 points over the Lady Warriors.
NORTHVIEW (42): Jordan White 14, Izzy Harris 10, Kaylin Milay 7, Kaylee Smith 6, Savannah Clifford 3, Lillian Sims 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (20): Emersen Smith 8, Karmine Shropshire 4, Hayden Carter 2, Carsie Ellison 2, Meredith Grooms 2, Ellie Proffitt 2.
