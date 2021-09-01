After trekking more than 360 miles in the past two weeks, the Cosby High Eagles will finally play their first home game of the season.
Virgil Ball Stadium will welcome fans in the week three matchup against the Jellico Blue Devils.
Both teams are no strangers when it comes to battling on the gridiron. Cosby leads the series 4-2 dating back to 2017, when Jellico was added back to the schedule.
Both teams enter week three at 0-2. So getting the first win of the season this week will be paramount for both programs, especially when a region win is on the line.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Virgil Ball Stadium on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.