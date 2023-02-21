Pictured: Cocke County wrestlers Cris Flockhart, Jayden Mondragon and Conrad Morales pose with their coaches, Francisco Garcia and Victor Shults, after clinching spots in this week’s state tournament in Nashville.
Cocke County's Cris Flockhart looks for a takedown against Marion County's Keanun Cummings at sectionals in Soddy Daisy. Flockhart pinned Cummings to clinch his first trip to the state tournament as a junior.
Jake Nichols, NPT Sports Editor
Cocke County wrestling coach Victor Shults instructs from the corner during a sectional match at Soddy Daisy. Shults had three wrestlers move on to this week’s state tournament in Nashville.
Jake Nichols, NPT Sports Editor
NEWPORT — On Saturday, Cocke County wrestlers Cris Flockhart, Jayden Mondragon and Conrad Morales sported Cheeto pants and cheeky smiles after clinching trips to the state tournament in Nashville later this week.
By Monday afternoon, though, Morales likely held a vastly different expression.
He broke his collarbone in practice Monday, with the injury keeping him from participating in the 113-pound class at state.
Cocke County coach Victor Shults confirmed the news Tuesday and offered multiple viewpoints on the occurrence.
“It happens,” Shults said. “He’s young, and at that age, sometimes bodies are still growing, and stuff gives way. It’s unfortunate. I know he has worked his butt off to accomplish a goal, and he did that.
“To have it taken away mere days before, I know it’s hard. But the bright side is that he is a sophomore, so he has next year and the year after.”
So does Jayden Mondragon, who finished third in the 160-pound class on Saturday to clinch his trip to state.
Cocke County’s other state qualifier was perhaps its most consistent wrestler of the season, as junior Cris Flockhart pinned Marion County’s Keanun Cummings before finishing second overall on the day in the 265-pound class.
Granted, this was after Flockhart came up just one match short at sectionals last year.
“Cris is a unique character,” summarized Shults. “To have him be the first one to make it, he’s a leader on this team. It’s a good feeling.
“He’s a tone-setter. That kid you usually expect to go out and — win, lose, fight or draw — give it everything he’s got.”
All three of them did on Saturday.
And, while Morales will not wrestle on Saturday, his injury does shed light on the mental and physical toll this sport can take.
Because five other wrestlers dealt with the former on Saturday in seeing their seasons come to a close.
Landon Flockhart, Devin Roemer, Tyler Rollins, Isaak Wesche and Jacob Stanton wrestled their final matches of the season in Saturday’s sectionals at Soddy Daisy.
The losses were particularly tough for Rollins and Isaak Wesche — Cocke County’s two remaining seniors after Braxton Kelley’s final season ended in the regional round at Alcoa.
And, after Shults bear-hugged Flockhart, Mondragon and Morales, he had to turn around and provide comfort for the ones who would not be moving on.
“It’s tough,” said Shults, the emotion bleeding into his voice. “Isaac has only been around for a year. But it feels like we’ve had him forever. Those other two have been around for nine years, so I’ve watched them grow up.
“You get really close to them, and it’s hard, but you have to control emotions and move forward. As a coach, you have to focus for the rest of your kids — which is not an easy task.”
Now, with sub-state behind him, Shults will look to focus on his three remaining wrestlers going into their biggest matches of the season.
But he will still carry the lessons that this sport brings — lessons that were learned again this past weekend.
“With the seniors, it’s all about hoping that between coaching and the school atmosphere and their parents that you have prepared them for the future,” he said. “Wrestling is one of those things that you learn to battle through adversity.
“At the end of the day, that’s what life is all about.”
