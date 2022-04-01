No. 1/1 Tennessee heads west for an SEC East showdown against in-state rival No. 3/9 Vanderbilt this weekend at Hawkins Field in Nashville.
The Vols tied the program record for consecutive wins with an 11-1 victory over Western Carolina on Wednesday, winning their 16th straight game. The 1994 team also won 16 in a row.
Tennessee has played Vanderbilt more than any other opponent in program history and holds a slight edge in the series. The Vols will be looking for their first series win in Nashville since sweeping the Commodores back in 2009.
The Vols return to Knoxville to begin a four-game homestand next Tuesday, April 5 against Lipscomb before hosting Missouri next weekend.
