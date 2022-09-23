ILL-CHATT 1

Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito as Chattanooga's CaMiron Smith (5) and Marlon Taylor pursue during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. 

 Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photo

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chase Brown became the first Illinois running back to rush for 100-plus yards in five straight games, Tommy DeVito passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns and the Fighting Illini blanked Chattanooga 31-0 on Thursday night.

Illinois improved to 3-1 and is off to its best start since 2015.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.