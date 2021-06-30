NEWPORT—The Cocke County High football program has become a west coast feeder over the last year.
With two graduates already heading out west to play in California, multi-sport athlete Ian Swafford become the third over the offseason.
Before crossing the stage, Swafford made his next step official by signing with the University of La Verne, located just east of Los Angeles, Calif. His signing made him the fourth of the class of 2021 for the CCHS football program.
“Just the chance to get an education and play football at the same time was what they offered me and all I really wanted,” Swafford said of his decision. “Something that nobody else wanted to offer me. I’ve talked to several of their coaches. They have a strong community and a team that’s fully bought in. Something I want to be a part of.”
“It means a lot to send one kid off to the next level, much less four of them,” CCHS head football coach Scotty Dykes added. “Getting these kids seen and getting them opportunities is a big priority of ours. We’re pleased with the results we’ve had this year and excited for them to have these opportunities.”
Landon Lane and Tabian France were the first to put pen to paper for the ‘21 class. France, along with Rickey Valdes — who signed shortly after the National Signing Day period in February — are the two that Swafford will join out west to continue his football career and education.
France and Valdes both signed to play together at nearby Fullerton College, just 20 miles south of La Verne on the southern portion of California.
“It is ironic that three of our kids are heading west to California,” Dykes said. “But that’s also just a blessing that we’ve been able to create some connections out there and get our kids these chances. We hope to see more opportunities.”
The Leopards are a NCAA Division III institution that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletics Conference. The program did not play in 2020. In 2019 they finished the season 4-6 overall.
In 2021, head coach Christopher Krich will enter his 11th season with the program. Since taking over his led the team to a SCIAC title in 2015 with a perfect 7-0 record in league play, along with the program’s first NCAA Football Championship appearance since 1994.
Swafford’s senior season went a long way in helping him secure a chance at the next level.
A two-way player on offense and defense, Swafford racked up 39 tackles, which placed him fifth on the team for total tackles. On the offensive line he helped the team boast a balanced attack that atoned for 1,579 yards and 13.1 points per game in 2020.
“Ian’s a kid that loves football. As a coach, that’s the kind of guy you love coaching,” Dykes said. “He did anything we asked of him. He actually moved around a lot this past year. He stepped in and played center for us when we had a need due to injuries. Never played center before, but he stepped in and accepted the challenge.
“Those are the guys you want on your team. You can build a program around them, and he’s a kid you can’t help but love.”
Like his teammates, Swafford’s already had to endure a coaching transition similar to what he’ll deal with as he adjusts to the life of a college football player.
Midway through his high school career Cocke County’s former head coach Caleb Slover left to take the same position at nearby Morristown East. That brought Dykes back to his alma mater and brought about new challenges for the entire roster ahead of the 2019 season.
“Coach Dykes’ staff and coach Slover’s staffs were completely different, but I think that’ll just help me in transitioning to this next chapter,” Swafford said.
Although it wasn’t always an easy adaptation, Swafford was one of many that was able to succeed in the transition and come out stronger because of it.
Just as much as the players have to want to learn, grow and be successful, having a coaching staff committed to seeing them exceed goes a long way, as well.
“We’ve got four coaches that work on recruiting quite a bit, and we hope to keep building on that,” Dykes said. “They’ve kept plugging away and it’s turned into bigger and better results each year. That’s something you have to be passionate to do in order to build a program. We’re in this for the kids, and to help them build toward their dreams and goals.”
Dykes and his staff have seen the fruit of their labor in just their first two seasons, as they’ve been able to see six kids off to the collegiate level since taking over in 2019.
“The coaches here are 100 percent bought into this program,” Swafford said. “They’re bought into their players and are here to win football games, but to help us succeed beyond the field at the same time. They spend a lot of their time here and want to win games and see us kids succeed.”
With the summer already winding down and his next destination set, Swafford’s first day of college football is slowly looming. Like all other obstacles he’s endured throughout his career, though, he’s ready to meet the challenge head on.
“I’m just ready to get out there, suit up and play some ball. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity and I’m ready to make the most of it,” Swafford said.
