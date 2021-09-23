Karlie Souder had a night befitting of a senior on Senior Night.
Cocke County knocked off Unicoi County on Thursday, as the program honored its seniors before the regular season comes to a close.
Souder, a four-year starter and captain of the program, pieced together a hat trick. Her three goals led the Lady Red to a 4-0 victory over the Lady Blue Devils.
Mia Budinahaija had the team’s fourth goal. Cocke County had all four of its goals by the 24th minute of the match. The defense held Unicoi County scoreless the entire 80 minutes to force the shutout.
CCHS is back in action on Monday. It’ll host Daniel Boone for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
