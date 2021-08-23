LOCUST GROVE, Ark.—Jimmy Owens, reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, picked up his first series win of 2021 on Friday Night at Batesville Motor Speedway. Owens claimed the 30-lap preliminary night feature to kick off the 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Owens took the lead at the drop of the green flag and led the entire distance for his 76th career series victory. The event was co-sanctioned with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series — presented by Lucas Oil.
Tim McCreadie came from the fifth starting spot to take second with Nick Hoffman, Brandon Overton, and Ricky Thornton Jr. rounding out the top five finishers.
In a race slowed by only one caution flag, the 49-year-old Tennessee native raced through traffic at a consistent rate to keep McCreadie at bay. McCreadie and Overton closed slightly on Owens in traffic, but neither could get close enough to challenge for the top spot.
Overton, the Sunoco North-South 100 winner a week ago at Florence Speedway, ran as high as second before crossing the finish line in fourth with left front suspension damage. Nick Hoffman started fourth but faded several positions in the early part of the race before recovering to claim the final podium spot.
Owens has climbed to sixth in the championship points standings. After leaving Florida Speedweeks in 15th the defending champ has made a charge up the standings as the year's gone on.
“This was 30 laps tonight, there wasn’t any sense in taking it easy until the end of the race," Owens said on Friday. "The car was good. It’s been good all night long. I want to thank the guys for busting their tails. It’s been a long road to get back up here. The car was flawless tonight.
“This definitely is a boost of morale for the guys. It makes it a lot better when you go from one race to the next. It was Becky Ramirez’s birthday a few days ago. This one’s for her.”
McCreadie entered the following night’s $40,000-to-win event with a good starting spot, as well, after coming in second Friday Night. He'd round out the weekend with a fourth-place effort in Saturday's 100-lap feature, one spot ahead of Friday night's winner, Owens.
“The car wasn’t the greatest at the beginning, but that’s what you’re hoping for at the end to get a little better as the race goes on," McCreadie said on Friday. "We had a little luck on our side to run second tonight. We have run second this year in a lot of big races. This is a tough series to be in. We have been the most consistent here lately.”
Hoffman’s comeback during the race netted him a third-place finish. He finished the weekend with a rough outing on Saturday, placing 25th.
“The race car has been really good. Talking to Scott about this weekend I just felt like this place would fit my driving style," Hoffman said on Friday. "We drive a lot alike. He has won a lot of races here. At the beginning I kind of faded a little bit. A lot of it was me just not being aggressive enough at the beginning and then I got rolling at the end. We were really good.”
The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Boomtest Well Service, Tim Short Auto Group, Reece Monument Company, Red Line Oil, Ohlins Shocks, Sybesma Graphics, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Georgia Arms.
Completing the top 10 on Friday were Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Erb, Jonathan Davenport, Billy Moyer Jr., and Josh Richards.
O'Neal won Saturday's 100-lap feature, followed by Davenport, Overton McCreadie and Owens to round out the top five. Richards, Thornton Jr., Shane Clanton, Mike Marlar and Kyle Bronson closed out the top 10 in the weekend-ending event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.