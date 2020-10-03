COSBY—After a strong defensive outing last week against West Greene, Cosby’s defense was fired up for Friday night’s matchup at home.
The Cosby Eagles hosted the South Greene Rebels Friday night at Virgil Ball Stadium, as the Rebels came out on to top 49-0.
It’s the third week in a row that Cosby (1-5, 1-2 Region 1-2A) has been shutout, and the second consecutive week at home.
Cosby has been short-handed most of the season, only having 22 players total for the season opener. Due to injuries, most players are playing both sides of the ball and adjusting to several positions.
“We just need to get healthy. We have injuries right now that are killing us.” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “We just need more kids to come out here to play ball. Every kid I have on the sideline played tonight and it’s wearing them out.”
Logan Holt got things started for Cosby in a positive manner, returning the opening kick off for 14 yards.
As Cosby capitalized off a few penalties against South Greene (7-0, 2-0 Region 1-2A), the momentum swung in favor of the Eagles.
Unfortunately the first drive ended after an interception from senior, which gave South Greene all the life it needed.
Cosby also ran a different formation to help the skill players move around the field more.
“It was nothing too fancy, we got some of blockers behind the skill guys and help them out.” Coach Hall said.
The Rebel’s quarterback, Luke Myers, found the end zone first midway through the first quarter and had a stellar game himself.
Myers threw seven completions on 11 attempts with two touchdowns through the air, and added seven carries for 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground to secure the win.
Myers also returned a pick-six late in the third quarter on the defensive end.
Cosby would march down the field at the start of the second quarter until a fumble from inside the five gave South Greene a chance to push the ball downfield and score again.
Preston Bailey caught a 15-yard pass from Myers to extend the lead to 14-0.
As the Eagles trailed nearing the half, Cosby could not steer away from the turnover bug.
Losing a fumble and throwing two interceptions just in the first half, the Eagles would struggle to find the end zone once again.
South Greene’s Mark Crum carried the ball 11 times for 58 yards and a score while teammate Corey Houser rushed three times for 50 yards and a score to lead the Rebels over the Eagles.
South Greene coach, Shawn Jones, spoke about his team’s performance in the first half.
“We had some bad penalties early. We did what we had to do to clean those up, Jones said. “Cosby plays hard. Hats off to them. If they had a few more guys they would give a lot of teams a run for their money.”
Cosby’s Holt also had a stellar game with four tackles and also receiving the ball one time for nine yards which gave Cosby a momentum boost in the first half.
The second half was all about the Rebels’ tempo.
“We cleaned up those penalties and kind of knew we needed to score coming out of the half to get the momentum back on our side.” Coach Jones said about the halftime adjustments.
Nothing fell into the hands for Cosby as the South Greene offense continued to pour points on the board.
Workman led the Eagles in rushing with 15 attempts for 51 yards as the offense’s leading stat-getter on the night.
The Eagles’ defense still showed heart after last week’s game against West Greene. Doyne Calina and Caleb Lawson led the defense with Calina adding five tackles and Lawson just behind him with four.
The Rebels quickly put the Eagles away late in the third quarter after a three yard run by Crum to make it a 42-0 game.
The Eagles lost a tough one at home against South Greene, 49-0. Cosby has been held scoreless for the third consecutive week.
Cosby will travel to Claiborne County next Friday night to play the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.
