With the high school softball season set to wrap up at the annual TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament this week, postseason honors have rolled in for both of Cocke County’s area institutions.
Between both Cocke County and Cosby high school softball programs, eight area players were named to postseason award lists for the 2021 season.
Cocke County had three named to District 2-AAA lists at season’s end, while Cosby had five named to District 2-A lists, and the Region 1-A Tournament list of accolades for the year.
Both pitchers for Cocke County and Cosby earned postseason honors. Kourtney Clevenger, of CCHS, and Reese Michaels, of Cosby, were both tabbed as All-District and All-District Tournament selections at season’s end.
Clevenger had a strong junior campaign, striking out 81 batters — 3.5 strikeouts per game — and throwing difficult pitches to help guide the Lady Red to a fourth-place finish in both the regular season and postseason in the district.
“Kourtney has worked very hard on the mound,” CCHS coach Danny Hartsell said. “She not only worked on her physical game, but her mental game as well. It really made it easier when you have a pitcher and catcher (Cadence Gregg) that work so well together and have a bond like they do. They both came in on days they didn’t have practice and put in extra work.”
Clevenger also helped herself with 19 hits and 10 RBIs at the plate. She also had an on-base percentage of .368, which was second-best on the team.
Michaels transferred into Cosby’s program ahead of the 2021 season, and put on a show not only as a newcomer, but a freshman pitcher.
She struck out 86 batters and helped guide the Lady Eagles to a runner-up finish in the District 2-A Tournament, as well as a Region 1-A Semifinal appearance.
“Reese Michaels pitched 116 innings for us this year, and never wilted a single time,” Bryant said. “As a freshman, that’s a lot of pressure. But she didn’t let anything shake her. She pitched the same way ahead or behind. That is very impressive.”
At the plate, Michaels was tied for fourth on the team with a batting average of .419. She was third on the team in hits with 31, and had 10 RBIs in her first season with the Lady Eagles. Her efforts not only lent her accolades from her district, but an All-Region 1-A Tournament plaudit, as well.
While Michaels played a large role in Cosby’s defensive success this season, no one on any District 2-A list had a stronger year than Lauren Ford.
Ford earned Defensive Player of the Year honors after an outstanding showing at first base in her final year on The Hill. She was also tabbed to the District 2-A All-Tournament team.
With 132 putouts and six assists, she closed the year with a fielding percentage of .979 with only three errors all season long.
“I have watched a lot of softball over the years and I don’t know if I have seen a better first baseman than Lauren,” Bryant said. “Her fielding percentage this year was outstanding. She led us in putouts and kept errors to a minimum. I think in her career she has just four errors and close to 300 put outs. She’s also a .350 career hitter, making her a complete player for this program.”
Ford also grew as a hitter, poking out 26 base hits and 20 RBIs on the year.
Defense went a long way for Cocke County’s remaining postseason honorees, as well.
Cadence Gregg and Sydney Cameron each earned District 2-AAA accolades. Gregg was selected as an All-Tournament member, while Cameron earned All-District 2-AAA recognition at the end of the season.
To go along with her 17 hits and five RBIs on the season, Gregg was second on the team in putouts and had 19 assists on a .950 fielding percentage in 2021.
“Cadence has not missed one practice, workout, or game this season,” Hartsell said. “She has been very dedicated to working hard and getting better. She did a fantastic job behind the plate all season long.”
Cameron, A UVA-Wise signee, led the team in putouts with 168. She also had three assists and turned four double plays. Of her 175 chances on an out all season, she had just four errors throughout the year.
“Sydney is always working hard with extra practices and lessons,” Hartsell said. “There were several days I drove by the field and saw her putting in the work. She is a very intelligent student that excels in academics and we wish her the best on her next journey at UVA-Wise.
“When you have a group of girls that want to work hard and want to get better it makes coaching easier. They have that drive and want to succeed instead of being made to.”
She also got it done at the plate with 19 hits and 15 RBIs throughout the season.
For Cosby’s remaining postseason picks, hot bats went a long way to secure top honors for the 2021 season.
Seniors Leia Groat and Daycee Weeks each earned All-District 2-A honors, while Weeks doubled up with All-District 2-A Tournament honors, as well.
Groat led all Lady Eagles in batting average with a .516 average, was second on the team in base hits with 33, and third on the team in RBIs with three.
“Leia Groat hit the ball incredibly well this season,” Bryant said. “She led our team in batting average, had 19 RBIs and scored 24 runs. She was willing to try a new position in her senior year by catching, until injury made it hard for her to stay behind the plate. But, in true Leia fashion, we moved her to short stop and she played that position nearly perfectly, too.”
Weeks had 26 hits and a team-leading 29 RBIs. She also led the team in home runs with four of the team’s seven balls that were sent over the fence all season long.
“Daycee Weeks has been a hitting machine since she was a freshman,” Bryant said. This year she was nearly hitting .400, and still led us in home runs and RBIs. She’s led our offense during her time on The Hill all four years, and has a .419 career batting average with 10 home runs and 76 RBIs to close out her career here.”
She held a batting average of .377, and a fielding average of .943. Also on the defensive side, she had 22 putouts and 31 assists on 53 chances.
Weeks’ sister, Shylee Weeks, landed on the All-Region 1-A Tournament team.
Shylee Weeks was second on the team in batting average with a .466 average. She led the Lady Eagles in hits with 34, had 12 RBIs and led the team in runs with 41.
“Shylee Weeks had a tremendous freshman season for us,” Bryant said. “She hit over .400 by seasons end and scored 41 runs. During the region semifinal game she had 3 assists, and hit .333.
“Having two freshmen and three seniors awarded seasonal and postseason awards is one of those catch 22’s. It’s great to have freshmen make the list and be rewarded for great play, but you’re losing seniors that have to be replaced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.