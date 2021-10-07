It’s been a rough slate for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks over the last four weeks, but Friday night is another opportunity to get back in the win column.
While it’s no longer a region matchup, there’s still plenty of animosity to be had in Cocke County’s week eight matchup. The Fighting Cocks are back on the road to face another old school rival in the Morristown East Hurricanes on Friday (KICKOFF: 7 p.m., RADIO: WLIK — 97.9 FM, 1270 AM).
Friday’s matchup holds great importance for both the Fighting Cocks (1-6) and the Hurricanes (0-6). While it’ll have no bearing on extending their season into the postseason, it’s a shot for a much-needed victory for two programs that have struggled in 2021.
Cocke County has been winless through its last four outings after a week three victory over Heritage, while Morristown East has taken lumps all season long and is winless, period, through six games this season.
“They’re a much better team than their record suggests,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “They look good. They’ve been in every game they’ve played this year, but just haven’t gotten a lot of breaks.”
The ‘Canes have put up points throughout the year, scoring at least 20 points in three outings. The issue is the defense is allowing over 35 points per game.
The Fighting Cocks’ biggest struggle in recent weeks has been finishing drives to put points on the board. While the offense has moved the ball into scoring positions either in, or just outside the red zone on a more consistent basis the last four weeks, none of them have gone on to end in points.
“It’s been a tough year for us in the red zone,” Dykes said. “I think it’s important for us to come out and score points early.”
Morristown East has been outscored 52-0 in the first quarter this season. Starting strong will be key for CCHS.
“Very important we come out and get on the board early,” Dykes said. “If we can score and get excited that’ll help our mental make-up.”
Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed over 1,000 yards and 17 scores on the ground through six games, but give up over 12 yards per completion through the air. Cocke County’s offense should see ample opportunity to move the ball in both the run and pass game, but it still comes down to execution.
“It all starts up front for us,” Dykes said. “I’d like to say we see better opportunity to move the ball through the air, but if we can run and help set up the play action game that would benefit us a lot.”
The Fighting Cocks’ defense will see some familiarity on Friday night.
Dykes and Morristown East head coach Caleb Slover — former coach of CCHS — run similar concepts, with Slover’s offense having a stronger tendency to throw the ball.
The ‘Canes come into Friday’s matchup with over 1,300 yards and 10 scores through the air. Quarterback Eli Seals has stepped up to lead the passing game after three-year starter Cole Henson graduated. However, while he’s put up some gaudy numbers in yardage, he’s shown a tendency to turn the ball over.
“We have to apply pressure on him and force him into mistakes,” Dykes said. “Ideally you would like to be able to get after the quarterback with your front four, but if not we have to remain sound in our blitz packages.”
Seals has tossed 19 interceptions, while still throwing for over 218 yards per game. Cocke County’s defense has forced just three turnovers all season, zero of which have been interceptions.
Although East has a stronger tendency to air it out, the CCHS defense can’t ignore the ground game. Ethan Ledford, who rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s meeting is back for the ‘Canes. He’s only amassed 362 yards and one score thus far for East, but showcased his ability to have a breakout game a year ago.
“They have a really good ground game with two backs that are solid,” Dykes said. “It’s important we contain them, because if we allow them to get going with the weapons they have on the outside it could be another long night.”
Cocke County’s defense has struggled mightily against the run all season, allowing 282 yards per game and 29 touchdowns on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.