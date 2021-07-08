Tennessee junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua is the latest Vol set to compete on an international stage this summer, suiting up for Finland in a trio of preparatory national matches.
Nkamhoua and Finland are scheduled to play three games against Belgium, Hungary and Japan, respectively, in Naha, Okinawa, Japan.
Nkamhoua joins freshman guard Kennedy Chandler and junior guard Santiago Vescovi as current Vols competing internationally this summer. Chandler recently qualified for the 12-man USA Basketball U19 team and is currently playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia, while Vescovi wrapped up play last week with Uruguay in Olympic pre-qualifying games in Canada.
