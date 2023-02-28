NEWPORT — Raw emotion collected across the Cocke County gym on Saturday night, as players, coaches and parents dwelled on what had just occurred: Tennessee High 73, Cocke County 58.
Not just a loss, but a season-ending regional quarterfinal loss that brought to a close the basketball careers of six seniors — four of whom played for Ragan in football, as well as basketball in his first three years as head coach.
“Obviously a very physical game,” said Ragan, dipping into technicalities while the truth set in. “We practiced breaking their press all week, and we knew it was coming. But there’s no way to replicate that kind of pressure. Then once we broke it, we got shots at the rim and we didn’t make them.
“But they kept fighting and did what we asked them to do on and off the floor. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Ragan has grown especially close with this group, calling them his “little brothers” on numerous occasions this season.
But this past weekend, the sport whose seasons helped spawn those sibling-like relationships came to an end.
“It’s special,” said Ragan while choking back his emotion. “Special group. I told them in the locker room to be proud of what they’ve accomplished. When I took over this program, I think we won like nine games the first year.
“To go from that to having a home region game and the first one in seven years, it’s just special. Obviously didn’t want it to end this way, but to do it with these guys — it’s been one of the best rides of my life.”
Three players echoed those same sentiments, as Saturday marked the final time this group will don the black and red together in an athletic event.
“It’s been really special,” said France, who finished with new career-high of 21 in his last Cocke County game. “We grew up with each other. They’re like my best friends. Anytime I’ve needed something, these guys have been there for me. It’s been the best ride of my life. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”
Added Stewart: “This is like a family I’ve built over four years. Coach Ragan is like a second dad. It’s sad to see it come to an end, but there’s a bright future ahead for this program.”
The last three years have indeed led toward that, with this team having steadily increased its win total each season.
But to reach this point, the Fighting Cocks needed a foundation.
That is what this group of seniors has provided.
“I see these guys as the groundwork guys,” said Ragan. “We’ve improved each year, and they’ve set a standard to where, hopefully, these home region games aren’t just once every seven or 10 years.
“I said when I took the job that I want us to compete for region championships — not just district championships. All in all, these guys have laid a great foundation for where we’re going.”
To establish that foundation, Ragan has needed one key component — trust.
It has been paramount in his relationship with Stewart at point guard, and it has linked this senior class to the point that Ragan would only have to shift his facial expression toward one of them to get a point across.
“I’m not the most screaming and yelling kind of coach,” he said. “I coach a lot differently than most people are used to seeing. These guys, they know when I give them a certain look or tell them it’s time to stop, then it’s time.
“Building that for three years has been great. Because they’ll fix things before I have to. So we’ll continue to stay close, but it’s tough to see it end.”
Now, the goal next year is for Ragan to do the same thing — and to go even further — with a younger group of Fighting Cocks.
He offered that same message in the locker room while looking at players such as Ethan Fine and Kyler Hayes — certainly stat-stuffers this season, but unquestionable leaders on the floor next year.
“Everybody in the county knows how close I am with this group,” Ragan said in reference to his seniors. “Now it’s my job to get in the minds of those younger guys, to let them see what I see, and it only makes us better once we get to the court.”
Once next year does roll around, though, Ragan will hope to see the same faces that surrounded him Saturday — except as visitors and alums, rather than players.
Because that’s the way he wants it, now and forever.
“They’ll always have a place here,” he summarized. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they do next.”
