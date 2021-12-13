Fresh off of a win against the Cherokee Chiefs, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks were looking to start 2-0 in District 2-AAA play. The Big Red (4-4 overall, 1-1 District 2-AAA) traveled to Grainger County to take on the Grizzlies (9-1 overall, 1-0 District 2-AAA).
Unfortunately the team's late-game heroics failed as the Grizzlies pulled away to down the Big Red, 63-59. Just as soon as Cocke County gained momentum, Grainger County would come right back with another big play.
Grainger headed into the break with a 35-21 lead. After the half, Cocke County caught fire with a 6-0 run to open the third quarter. Jordan Woods sparked the offense with two of his four points in the loss to Grainger County.
Though the Fighting Cocks shrunk the lead down to two in the final minutes, the Grizzlies were able to hang on and defeat the Big Red, 63-59.
