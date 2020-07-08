KODAK—With the season winding down, losses in all forms and fashions are going to be magnified in everyone’s chase for the postseason.
Despite holding a late, one-run lead, the Newport Fighting Cocks weren’t able to hold on against the division’s current second-best team. South-Doyle surged ahead in the final inning to squeak out an 8-5 victory.
“Losses like these are tough,” Fighting Cocks coach Andy Chrisman said. “Not just from the standpoint of a loss, but the manner in which we lost. That’s why getting these games was important, though.
“We’ve got young guys that are going to go through the learning process, which they did today. Sometimes you’ve got to fail a few times before they start to click. Hopefully these experiences will pay off next spring.”
While it may not be the deciding result, Monday’s loss to South Doyle (6-1) could spell doom for Newport’s (1-4-2) hopes at securing a spot in the league’s postseason.
The Fighting Cocks entered Monday evening’s matchup with a more than reasonable chance and sneaking into the final spot in the western division of the playoffs. After the loss, three wins in their final five outings will be a must in order to be in the conversation come late July.
“We have to start coming up with some wins,” Chrisman said. “The thing for us, though, is we can’t focus on the big picture or the result. We’ve got to focus on playing one inning at a time and win each inning.
“We don’t have any room for error, but we’ve put ourselves in this position. So, we’ve got to narrow our focus and take it one game, one inning and even one pitch at a time.”
Leaving runners on base in favorable situations has been an issue that’s followed Newport into the Smokies’ summer league, and Monday was no different.
Through the six innings played, the Fighting Cocks left eight runs on the base path, including bases loaded situation in the third that could’ve propelled them back to the lead in a game that had already seen three lead changes.
“(The third inning) in particularly was a frustrating one to look back on,” Chrisman said. “(Isaac) Dorsey crushes a ball right at the third baseman, with the bases loaded and one out, that he makes a play on. If that ball goes a little right or a little left we may score all three runs and have a different game on our hands.
“That’s the frustrating part about this game, sometimes, though. Sometimes you hit a ball hard right into someone’s glove, and that can be all the difference in the end.”
The Knights were able to take advantage of Newport’s mishaps both at the plate, and in the field to remain a one-loss team and sit one win outside of first place.
Newport held a 2-1 lead by the end of the first.
South-Doyle got on the board thanks to a one-out sacrifice RBI from Logan Rossenberger. The Fighting Cocks responded in the bottom half with both Hunter White and Kabott Brown getting across on missed plays by the Knights.
South-Doyle rung in two more off of sac-RBIs in the top of the second.
Bryson Fox and Mason Chandler brought in each run in back-to-back plate appearances to give the Knights a 3-2 lead. Newport put a runner on in the bottom half, but couldn’t move him.
Nate Tipton extended the Knights lead with a two-out single that spelled trouble for the Fighting Cocks.
Nearly getting out of the top of the third unscathed, Tipton grounded a ball between the first and second base gap that brought in his team’s fourth run, giving South-Doyle a 4-2 advantage going into the bottom half.
The Fighting Cocks had a prime opportunity to regain the lead to close the third, loading the bases with one out. However, only one run would make it around the bases, keeping South-Doyle ahead 4-3 as the game aged into the fourth.
Newport made up for the runs it stranded in the bottom of the fourth.
After holding the Knights scoreless in the top half, the Fighting Cocks quickly put two on with one out and in scoring position. White and Josh Ellis set up Bryce Click for a bases-clearing single that got past the short stop and into center field.
Holding a 5-4 lead, the Fighting Cocks were an out away from maintaining their lead. However, a two-out RBI double from Will Davis would tie the game as Newport came up empty in the bottom of the fifth.
South-Doyle loaded the bases with one out, and came away with three runs in the frame to take an 8-5 lead.
With time coming into play, the bottom fo the sixth served as Newport’s final chance to secure a victory or post another tie. White reached on a one-out single, but Andrew Cofer closed out the win by striking out the side to give the Knights the three-run victory.
“We felt like we could score. We just didn’t do the things it takes to win baseball games, when it came down to it,” Chrisman said. “We talk about putting the ball over the plate, making routine plays, and on offense put the ball in play. We didn’t make enough plays to win the game.”
