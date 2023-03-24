It was screaming, not crying.
That is the distinction that Danny Lee Hartsell made Thursday, clarifying the sound he heard from sophomore Adisen McNealy on Tuesday night in Greeneville.
“We’re in the top of the first inning, she just hits a shot to knock Paige (Niethammer) in. We get up 3-0, and after Adisen runs through first base, she just starts screaming bloody murder,” Hartsell said. “At first we thought she tripped and fell, but when I was standing there at third base, there was no crying. Just screaming.
“We ran to her and got her to calm down a little bit. She had already run through the bag, just a non-contact injury.”
McNealy feared the worst when it happened, saying that she did not feel anything at first — “and then everything clicked in my mind.”
She will go into Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic this weekend to find out the results.
But after it happened on Tuesday, the Lady Red still had six more innings to play.
“Right after it happened, it wasn’t very good,” said Hartsell. “We’re up 3-0 with no outs. I just told them, ‘Look, we’ve got to go play the game. She’s not going to want us to sit here and pout. You’ve got to play.’”
They did.
The Lady Red stepped up defensively, with Shayna Williams making a couple of game-saving grabs.
“Shayna played phenomenally at third base and kept two runners from scoring,” said Hartsell. “In the fifth inning and seventh inning, they had runners in scoring position with the heart of their order up and we got them out. Just a phenomenal job defensively.”
“This group has got a lot of heart,” he added. “We preach attitude and effort all year long, and they did. They picked (McNealy) up, played hard.”
While she was hurt on Tuesday, McNealy remained on the bench and cheered her teammates on — just as Hartsell knew she would.
And just as he knows she will moving forward, regardless of the results this weekend.
She was in the facility Thursday, moving around on crutches as her teammates took batting practice.
Why? Because “it’s still my team,” as she said.
Her presence offered Hartsell a deeper look into the player he has come to know — one who entered Tuesday’s rivalry game with no strikeouts this season, and one whose confidence will pair with her competitive spirit to push onward after an injury.
“That’s what kind of kid she is,” said Hartsell. “In all the years I’ve coached, she’s one of the most enjoyable ones I’ve had. Doesn’t ever say a bad word about anybody, it’s yes sir and no sir.
“Whatever I ask her to do, she does it. The kid’s a competitor. If something happens and she’s out for a period, it’s just got to be next man up. But whatever they tell her, she’ll be with us the whole entire time.”
