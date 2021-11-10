PARROTTSVILLE—The Parrottsville Parrotts Pee Wee team battled the Jefferson County Patriots Saturday afternoon for a chance to play in the league’s Super Bowl.
A dominant defensive performance, coupled with a strong rushing attack, led the Parrotts to a 27-0 victory over the Patriots.
Quarterback Malakhai Blanton and running back Baelyn Talley led the way for the Parrotts on the offensive side of the ball. A strong showing from the Parrotts’ defensive line kept the Patriots offense from gaining any traction throughout the afternoon.
Special teams also played a key role for the Parrotts as they managed to recover multiple onside kick attempts. Justin Stokely, Parrotts head coach, was proud of the defensive effort put forth by his team.
“Our defense really set the tone today,” Stokely said. “They kept them out of the end zone and gave us plenty of chances to be on offense. Things really worked in our favor.”
The running game has been a key to Parrottsville’s success all season long. Stokely said the team has many options on the offensive side of the ball.
“We’ve had a strong run game all year, and we’re definitely a run first team. We like to throw in some passing options just to keep the defense honest. We have some pure athletes in the backfield that you have to get the ball to every chance you can.”
The Parrotts will now take on the Grainger County Grizzlies in the league’s championship. Grainger knocked off Claiborne County in the early game on Saturday to secure their spot in the Super Bowl.
Stokely said the Grizzlies will put his team to the test in the season finale.
“They’re a tough team with some big players. They also have some great skill players that we’ll have to plan for this week. We have a big week of practice ahead to get focused after celebrating today.”
The Parrotts and Grizzlies will take the field on Saturday, November 13 at noon.
The game will be held on the small field at Gatlinburg Pittman High School near the Rocky Top Sports complex.
