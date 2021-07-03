COSBY—The legacy Bralyn McGaha leaves at Cosby High School is one that may never be duplicated on The Hill.
Now, she’s preparing to build a new one at the collegiate level.
Before graduation, McGaha signed with the Roane State Community College women’s basketball program to continue an already outstanding basketball career at the next level.
“I’m so proud of Bralyn,” Cosby girls’ basketball coach Lowe said. “All the hard work has paid off for her. I love Bralyn. She’s done some really good things for our program and it’s going to be impossible to replace her.
“She’s been a dream player to coach. Her approach to the game, the way she studies film and the way she competes is everything you could want in a player. I could coach 30 more years and probably not have another player like her.”
During her time with Cosby, McGaha was a three-time All-State selection by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, earning the distinction at the end of her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She stands alone as the only athlete to earn such a distinction three times in Cosby’s history in athletics.
In her four years she also saw the program to new highs, such as its first region championship victory in 15 years during her sophomore season, as well as a perfect run against league competition (55-0) through her entire four seasons with the Lady Eagles that also led to four consecutive regular season and tournament district titles.
“She certainly made the best of her four years here,” Lowe said. “She’s done tremendous things for our program. She’s a great teammate and done everything the right way. Even though her numbers could’ve been even better than they were, she cared more about winning and getting her teammates involved.”
McGaha will look to continue her winning legacy at a program looking to revamp its identity.
Roane State hired head coach David Harnish in the summer of 2019. Since taking over the Lady Raiders program, Harnish boasts an 11-28 overall record. Last season was an abbreviated year with only 13 games played for the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association institution.
As with all high school athletes looking to find a place to play at the next level over the past year, McGaha’s path to find her next home didn’t come easy.
“The rules in recruiting are already strict, but with COVID-19 they’ve been even more complicated,” McGaha said. “Coaches already couldn’t come out during the season, but during travel ball they couldn’t come out, either. That really put a hurting on my recruitment and made it more difficult.”
Although her numbers and film spoke for their self, McGaha found herself still searching for a destination coming into her senior season with Cosby.
Already a two-time All-State selection at the time, the worry of 2021 being her final season on the hardwood began to settle in. Fortunately, one fall weekend changed the trajectory of her recruitment.
“I went and played in a fall league at Lakeway Christian Academy, shortly before the season started, and after that I was contacted by three coaches within two weeks of that event,” McGaha said. “That boosted my confidence and from there my recruitment took off.
“I didn’t think this day would become reality until the start of my senior season. I didn’t think I would get the opportunity to play in college. Nobody reached out to me before that point and my confidence was down in the dumps.”
Once things began to finally take off, it didn’t take long for McGaha to zero in on her eventual choice.
Roane State checked all the boxes for her recruitment, making the small school in Harriman her next home.
“They were searching for a point guard and made me a priority,” McGaha said. “I got to visit, and I really liked the campus. It’s small and spread out. It’s not a big area and reminded me a little bit of Cosby. Beyond that, all the coaches and players were welcoming of me, and that was the icing on the cake for me.”
McGaha has flourished as a point guard during the entirety of her high school career. So, it’s natural Harnish and his staff would make her a priority at the position.
She was thrust into arguably the most important spot on the floor as a freshman during Lowe’s first season as head coach of the Lady Eagles. She was a natural at point and only grew into the role over the course of her four seasons on The Hill.
“She started as a point guard from day one, and really relished the role,” Lowe said. “She could’ve felt like she wanted to go out and get hers more, with the ball always in her hands. She played the game the right way though. She was pass-first, got her teammates involved before looking to score. You don’t see that much from a high school kid.”
She progressed so well, Lowe hopes to see her return to Cosby once her playing days are finished and help continue growing the program.
“We were on the same page a lot,” Lowe said. “We worked at this so much together, by her junior and senior year she would say or do what I was already thinking. She knew our system really well. I think she’ll be a tremendous coach one day.
“I told her, go off to college and in four or five years come back and coach with me. She knows this game so well and knows how we like to play. There may not be another one like her.”
For now, though, McGaha has a new chapter to write in her prolific playing career. And with the offseason quickly winding down, her next journey is just on the horizon.
“This was a dream of mine from the moment I started playing basketball as a little girl,” McGaha said. “Achieving that goal is huge. I’m super excited and ready to see what this new journey has in store for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.