Several elementary teams took to the hardwood Thursday evening after a short early week break.
Both Parrottsville teams scored early and often to come away with decisive victories over Bridgeport Elementary.
Other home teams coming away with a victories included the Cosby Eagles and Lady Eagles. Road teams also found success as both Edgemont teams walked away with victories over Del Rio.
PARROTTSVILLE 52, BRIDGEPORT10 (BOYS)
The Parrotts held the Rockets scoreless for two of the four quarters Thursday evening, and also found plenty of success on offense. Parrottsville cruised to a 52 to 10 victory on their home court.
Daniel Price led the way in scoring with 13 points. Addy Pack was the high scorer for the Rockets finishing the game with 4 points.
The Parrotts played well in transition during the first quarter and were able to run up a quick 14 to 4 lead. They topped that with an even stronger second quarter scoring and additional 20 points before the half. Parrottsville added 12 points in the third and six in the fourth to finish out the game.
PARROTTSVILLE (52): Daniel Price 13, Eli Roberts 10, Waylon Fox 7, Devin Caldwell 6, Vincent Steinbacher 5, Jackson Watts 3, Colton Sane 2, Nate Mason 2, John Dillion Ramsey 2.
BRIDGEPORT (10): Addy Pack 4, Marcus Paulette 2, Ethan Bradshaw 2, Cody Strange 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.