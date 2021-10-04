It’s on to the winner’s bracket for the Cocke County Lady Red.
After topping the Sevier County Bearettes for the third time this season on Monday, Cocke County moves on to face top seeded Morristown East after a 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-19) win in straight sets to open the District 2-AAA Tournament.
None of Monday’s victory came easy, but nonetheless the Lady Red are off to a good start in the postseason.
The remainder of the tournament will be played at Morristown East. Cocke County’s next match is later today at 6:15 p.m.
