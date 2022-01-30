It was a special night in Rogersville on Wednesday as the Lady Warriors capped off their season with a victory in the TMSAA Area 3 championship game. The Lady Warriors knocked off Rogersville City, 42-17
Karmine Shropshire, Meredith Grooms and Hayden Carter were named All Tournament team. Carter received the highest honor as she was additionally named tournament MVP.
The Lady Warriors did what they have done most of the season in their championship game and that’s dominate their opponent. Carter led the way for NGS with 15 points in the contest. She was followed closely by Grooms with 11.
