Rae Burrell became the 44th Tennessee women's basketball player, including the second of the three-year Kellie Harper era, to be taken in the WNBA Draft, with the 6-foot-1 guard/forward going to the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 9 pick of the first round.
Burrell, who was one of only 12 players invited to the league's first in-person draft since 2019, became the 19th all-time Lady Vol first-round selection. She and former Big Orange teammate Rennia Davis, who also went No. 9 in 2021 to the Minnesota Lynx, became the first UT players to be chosen in the first round in back-to-back seasons since Loree Moore and Tye'sha Fluker in 2005 and 2006.
Burrell is the second Lady Vol ever to be chosen with a No. 9 pick and the sixth UT player to be drafted by the Sparks. She follows Daedra Charles (1st Rd., 8th, Elite Draft, 1997), Sidney Spencer (2nd Rd., 25th, 2007), Candace Parker (1st Rd., 1st, 2008), Shannon Bobbitt (2nd, 15th, 2008) and Cierra Burdick (2nd, 14th, 2015).
