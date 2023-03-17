Cosby boys 1

Cosby boys soccer coach Hillery Griffin, left, stands as game administrator and former coach Kevin Hall discusses pregame matters with officials prior to Cosby’s first boys soccer game since the 2021 season. The Eagles were defeated 9-0 by Cocke County but are glad to have a team back this year.

 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor

COSBY — On Thursday night, the Cosby boys soccer program held its first game in over a year.

It was the first step in a long road back, as the program did not field a team last season — just two years removed from what was thought to be a historic year for Cosby boys soccer.

