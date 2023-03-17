Cosby boys soccer coach Hillery Griffin, left, stands as game administrator and former coach Kevin Hall discusses pregame matters with officials prior to Cosby’s first boys soccer game since the 2021 season. The Eagles were defeated 9-0 by Cocke County but are glad to have a team back this year.
COSBY — On Thursday night, the Cosby boys soccer program held its first game in over a year.
It was the first step in a long road back, as the program did not field a team last season — just two years removed from what was thought to be a historic year for Cosby boys soccer.
“Just wasn’t enough kids,” summarized former coach Kevin Hall. “In 2020, we were 4-0 and it was maybe going to be the best soccer season we ever had. Then the season got cancelled.
“We had a group that, when I started coaching, we had those kids for four years. Then once they graduated, we literally graduated 12 kids off a team of 15. That’s tough.”
Eventually, numbers dropped to the point that there was not enough interest to put together a team for 2022 — and it left Hillery Griffin devastated.
Griffin started the Cosby girls’ program in 2005, and she coached until 2012 before taking a position at Walters State Community College.
So she could see how much the sport meant to the players — and to her own son.
“My son is in seventh grade and loves soccer,” she said. “Some of these boys have played AYSO with him. I wanted there to be a team for him.”
Before making the team’s return official, though, Griffin had to ensure she had time to coach.
“And it just so happened that Walters State didn’t need me this year,” said Griffin. “So the stars aligned for me.”
Griffin brought on former players Maddy Dawson and Meredith Bell to serve as assistant coaches, and the players took part in practices for roughly a month before taking the field on Thursday.
They lost 9-0 to Cocke County, but Griffin noted that the loss was not the most important part of the evening.
“These boys have only been workin gat it for about a month, and only two of them have ever played high school soccer before,” said Griffin. “I told them their goal was to learn, have fun and make them fight for every possession. I think they did that.”
Added Hall: “We’ve got several kids out here playing, and otherwise, they wouldn’t be playing sports. Because this is the one they like. It’s great for the kids. Not every kid can play football, basketball or baseball.”
Now, Cosby will look toward a junior varsity game against Chuckey-Doak on Monday before facing West Greene next Thursday.
And while there is room for improvement, Bell noted the feeling across the roster.
“Our boys are excited,” she said. “It makes us excited to see how much they want to play and learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.