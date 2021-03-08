HARROGATE—Tusculum University did not drop a set in a 7-0 victory at Lincoln Memorial University in South Atlantic Conference men's tennis action Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers (5-1, 2-0 SAC) earned their fourth straight victory by sweeping doubles from the Railsplitters (0-4, 0-3 SAC), then winning all six singles matches. Tusculum has five consecutive wins away from home, including a 4-3 exhibition win over Division I UNC Asheville on Feb. 25.
In doubles, Nemanja Subanovic and Leon Huck defeated Iker Moure and Sebastian Colla 6-4 at flight one, Dmitry Bezborodov and Frank Bonacia teamed up to defeat Jake Tuchmann and Thom Hermans 6-4 at flight two, and Kenta Kondou and Manuel Guedes de Almeida partnered for a 6-2 win at flight three over Luca Pavan and Fabian Sjokvist.
In singles play, Subanovic beat Sjokvist 6-3, 6-0 at flight two and Kondou downed Pavan 6-2, 6-1 at flight six for a 3-0 Tusculum lead. Huck earned the clinching point as he outlasted Tuchmann in a pair of tiebreakers, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-0).
Closing out the win were Bezoborodov, who beat Moure 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) at flight one, Bonacia who beat Colla 6-4, 6-4 at flight three and Almeida who was an 8-4 pro set winner over Hermans at flight five.
Tusculum will play the last of seven consecutive road matches on Tuesday at 3 p.m. with a non-conference meeting at Belmont Abbey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.