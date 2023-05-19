NEWPORT — On the wooden desk beside Andy Chrisman’s computer sits a picture of him with his family. Chrisman is on a knee for the photo, smiling with his two sons, A.J. and Willie, grinning beside him.
Behind Chrisman stands his wife Nicole, who is pregnant with their third child, a girl named Natalie Rose set to be born in June of this year.
All of them are decked out in Cocke County gear, Chrisman in the same white baseball uniform he has worn for 15 years — 13 at the helm for the CCHS program — and the others in Rooster red t-shirts and hoodies.
When that picture was captured in March, Chrisman referenced the pride he felt in that moment.
Not only for his family, but for a community that he was a part of. A community that his parents both called home, with Chrisman’s dad’s All-American picture still hanging on the wall in the gym lobby. A community that he sought to reward with wins, yes — but more importantly, a community to which he hoped to return players that became good people under his watch.
And a community in which he sought to one day coach his sons, as well as countless other future Fighting Cocks.
But all of that evaporated in a flash this week, as Chrisman confirmed in an exclusive interview with The Newport Plain Talk that he was removed as head coach of the Cocke County baseball program.
While he did technically resign, Chrisman was abundantly clear that this move was not one made of his own volition.
“They wanted me to resign, but I want to be very clear that this was not my choice,” he said. “I’ve never quit anything, wouldn’t start now. Don’t want our players to think I’ve walked out on them, so I’m very appreciative that I was given the chance to address the team (Wednesday) before I turned in my resignation, to make clear to them that I was not walking out on them. And the administration decided that somebody can do a better job.
“I disagree with that. But I respect that, it’s their opinion, their prerogative, and they are within their rights to look at our program and say we’ve not won enough games. As the head coach, that’s my responsibility, and it falls on me. It’s just been a very tough few days.”
Chrisman did mention that the decision, which was finalized on Wednesday after Chrisman turned in his letter of resignation, began with a meeting last week with CCHS athletic director Dr. Robert Vick.
Later, Chrisman would emphasize the disbelief he felt as he and Vick talked that day.
“I was totally blindsided,” Chrisman said, noting that he “wasn’t really presented with a choice,” either. “They never used the word ‘fire.’ It was just that, ‘I feel it’s time for a change, you’ve got a young family and a baby on the way. Don’t you feel like it would be better for everybody if you just resigned and said you wanted to spend more time with your family?’”
Note: when asked for his take on the matter, Vick declined comment concerning “any employee conversations I’ve had with them.”
Immediately, Chrisman asked for the reasoning behind the decision — as well as time to think it over and an opportunity to tell the team himself.
“I asked why, and he gave me a few minor things that could have easily been corrected,” said Chrisman. “He didn’t think I was doing a good job picking up trash, didn’t think the locker room was being neat enough. But I was willing to be coached and asked for the opportunity to be the one that fixes this — that if there’s things you want to see different, let me do it.
“I don’t think we have to get rid of every positive thing that we’re doing because there’s some negatives. Again, it’s a combination of things, but he said that we’re not winning enough games, and he thinks somebody can do better. That’s the main reason.”
By mid-morning this past Tuesday, Chrisman had sent an email to both Vick and Cocke County principal Dr. A.C. Willis to address the matters mentioned in the initial meeting.
Tuesday afternoon, a decision made behind closed doors was confirmed: Chrisman was out.
For Chrisman, the move brought an end to his tenure with a program that he said has seen considerable improvement in his time at the helm.
“Look, we’ve won 101 games in the 13 seasons I was head coach,” he said Thursday. “If you look at the eight years prior to that, the pace they were on, they would have won around 36 in that same amount of time. So we improved what was going on here. We’ve stabilized it, given it a professional approach. We don’t have kids going out to take batting practice in mud boots — which was happening. We made this place professional, and that’s not to say there weren’t things we could have done better. There always are, and that’s why we go to coaching clinics every year.
“But that’s one of the parts that hurts, is it feels like they didn’t take the time to understand the situation. Our athletic director has not been at a single practice. He has not asked me a single thing about our development. He just comes to a few games and thinks something can be done better. And that’s his prerogative. He’s well within his rights to make that decision. I disagree with it — that’s his call. But I’m very thankful to Larry Williams, Casey Kelley and Manney Moore, who believed in me and continue to believe in me, and I hope I’ve made all them proud. I’ve always tried to represent this community with class and with character.”
Note: Vick did disagree with the comments Chrisman made about Vick’s own attendance, referencing his presence at numerous CCHS athletic events through the course of this spring.
Aside from Chrisman’s approach, the former CCHS coach also said the move struck a nerve given his loyalty to the team and school, as he passed up other opportunities to remain in Cocke County red.
“It hurts,” he said. “I feel betrayed. Took this job when nobody wanted it. I was the eighth head coach in eight years. I stayed when many of my baseball friends were begging me to go somewhere else — because they always thought this would happen. And I said no.”
Ultimately, though, those who begged were proven correct in their predictions.
And Wednesday morning saw Chrisman — accompanied by one assistant from this season, Keith Jones — walking down the aisle of the auditorium to tell his players that he would no longer be their head coach.
“It was one of those things that I knew was going to be hard,” he said. “And it was about 50 times harder than I thought it was going to be. I made it clear to them that it wasn’t my choice, that I was not quitting on them, and that I would be their coach for the rest of their lives. That didn’t change anything. I want to be there for their weddings, I want to be there when they need anything. If they need somebody to talk to at three in the morning, I want to be that person.”
Chrisman also dug more into the baseball side of things, referencing a group of sophomores that he said can help form “a really fun team to watch.”
That team helped anchor a group — Chrisman’s final team — that went 8-23 in total, 1-13 in district play in 2023.
“By our standard, we had a good year,” he said. “Those sophomores, they have taken their licks, and they’re ready to be the big dogs on the block these next two years. They’ll be a really fun team to watch and something our community can be proud of. I’ll be very proud from afar. They’re set up to be very successful. And I told them to go be great. I wouldn’t have the front-row seat anymore, but I would still support and watch them. I’m very excited for the next couple years, and whoever’s in charge is going to have a good group that will be successful.”
With the next statement, though, Chrisman reverted back to the deeper meaning of this job — relationships — and his voice began to crack.
“I was standing outside the auditorium before I went in,” he said. “I was kind of emotional already, trying to hold it together. I waited in there before they were all in there. And Payton (Worex) came walking by, just be-bopping along with his eternal optimism. And he walked past me, smacked me on the back, and said, “Coach Chrisman!” Just smiled at me and kept going. And I thought, ‘I’m not going to see him every day.’ And that’s what it’s about — the relationships. Man, I’m going to miss them.”
“I told them that you can put your heart and soul into something,” Chrisman continued. “And somebody else may decide that it’s not good enough — but do it anyway. Whatever you do in life, put everything you have into it. If that’s not good enough for somebody else, that’s OK. At the end of the day, you’re working for The Lord. And that’s the master that I serve. Other people’s opinions of me do not matter.”
Chrisman’s players hugged him after he broke the news, the tears flowing and “I love yous” emerging from across the team.
“It’s so funny,” said Chrisman with a bit of a chuckle. “I tell them all I love them every day, and you tell those freshmen, and they look at you like you’ve got seven heads. Then you tell sophomores, and they generally accept it but won’t say it back. Then by their junior and senior years, they’re saying it back to you. It’s neat to watch them go through that process. That’s one of my favorite parts of the job, is watching them grow up.”
Chrisman has seen just that with two of his assistants, Jarrett Ramsey and Josh Ellis. Ramsey was a senior on the first team Chrisman led as head coach, while Ellis joined the staff more recently.
Chrisman is not sure what would happen with this staff, though he mentioned he is proud of what they put together.
“We’re a rural school, we don’t have a lot of resources, we don’t have the ability to go out and hire somebody when you want to — but we have four guys on our staff that played baseball in college,” he said. “And for a little school like us, I think that’s pretty impressive. I think it speaks to the work that we’ve done, and that people want to be a part of it. I don’t think I would be a regional director of the Coaches’ Association if everything we’ve done wasn’t respected. So that’s the frustrating thing, is it’s not just me. The whole staff now doesn’t know what we’ll be doing.”
As for his own goals, Chrisman said he does want to coach again.
But he noted that he will first take some time to “just breathe,” something he has tried to do while fielding calls from colleagues, former teammates and former players nationwide.
“I’ve heard from guys literally all over the country that are hurting for me,” he said. “They know how hard I’ve worked here, how much loyalty I’ve had for this place. I’ve heard from high school teammates, I’ve heard from college teammates, I’ve heard from guys that coached with me and played for me. It’s a relationship business.”
“It just kind of validates, for me, that we’ve done it the right way,” Chrisman added. “My wife was probably annoyed with how many times I was on the phone (Wednesday). But when you treat people the right way, people have your back when they feel you’ve been done wrong.
“Again, it was (the administration’s) choice, not mine. We didn’t win enough games, and at the end of the day, that’s nobody’s fault but my own. But I think the people in the game of baseball, the people inside our locker room and dugout, they know the truth. And I can hold my head high and walk out of here knowing I gave everything I had to this place.”
That final walk may well include a passing glance to the wall with Chrisman’s dad’s picture — a wall located close to the office where Chrisman met his fate this past week.
“It just meant something to me, putting that jersey on,” Chrisman said, the emotion bleeding through once more. “Meant something to me walking past my dad’s picture in that trophy case every day. They hadn’t been very respectable with eight coaches in eight years, and I wanted to make this place something my dad could be proud of.
“He texted me the other night and said he was proud of me, and he thanked me for making this place respectable again. That’s all I ever really tried to do.”
As for the other picture, the one of Chrisman and his family, and the clothes used for that photo?
“To have my wife and kids in Cocke County clothes, our little girl would have been born in that,” Chrisman said. “We already had some shirts made for her — I guess we’ll give those to Goodwill. I’ve stared at that picture a lot. I still think I’m kind of in disbelief over it. It has blown up what I thought the future was going to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.