With game day quickly approaching, Tennessee has been focused and locked in as it looks to finish the 2021 season off the right way. After Monday's practice at Vanderbilt Stadium, multiple players emphasized that the team is taking Thursday's contest against Purdue very seriously and that finishing the season with a win would be big heading into the offseason.
"I think it's a big deal, just so people can get a glimpse of what we can be next year and starting off on the right foot for 2022," sophomore running back Jabari Small said. "It's just important, finishing off strong, just finishing what we started."
Senior offensive lineman Jerome Carvin feels that the Big Orange have a chance to make a statement with a victory over an extremely talented Boilermakers team. Despite the long layoff between games, the Vols aren't too concerned with the potential for rust on the offensive side of the ball heading into Thursday's game.
