There are officially two weeks before the 2021 season kicks off for the Cosby Eagles.
After breaking out of 7-on-7 work early in the preseason, the Eagles got their first taste of full-padded, live competition with a scrimmage at West Greene to close the second week of the preseason.
Cosby head coach Kevin Hall has put together a loaded slate to prepare the team before their season opener on Aug. 20 at Sunbright. Friday's scrimmage was the first of three live scrimmages the team will go through before week one of the regular season.
“For some of these kids this is the very first time they have lined up against a real high school football team,” Hall said. “There are maybe four or five from last year that have taken a hit in high school football.”
