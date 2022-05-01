Jordan Beck smashed a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that lifted the top-ranked Volunteers over No. 17/19 Auburn, 5-3, in the Sunday rubber match at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The victory marked Tennessee's 40th victory of the season. The Vols have reached the 40-win mark in just 44 games, tying the 2000 South Carolina team for the fewest games played to hit the milestone win by an SEC team since the league expanded in 1992.
After a solid start from Drew Beam, Ben Joyce was incredible out of the bullpen for UT (40-4, 19-2 SEC). The fireballer tossed a career-long four innings in relief, striking out six and only allowing one hit to record his second victory of the season.
Joyce, facing Cole Foster in the top of the eighth, registered a fastball of 105.5 mph, believed to be the fastest pitch thrown in college baseball history. That speed would be the second-fastest recorded pitch in Major League Baseball, just 0.3 mph behind Aroldis Chapman, who threw 105.8 mph pitch as a Cincinnati Red against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 24, 2010.
