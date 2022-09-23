COSBY — Considering her status as the placekicker for the Cosby football program, Kaymen Moss has had several moments to remember this fall.
On Tuesday, which marked Senior Night for Cosby’s girls soccer program, Moss had two more moments to remember. And each one had been a long time coming.
The first one: walking out with dad and head coach, Tim Moss, beside her before kickoff.
“That’s something I had been waiting on since my freshman year,” said Kaymen. “I always knew the plan was for Dad to take over the program after Leia (Groat) graduated, because James (Groat) was going to step down. It was really special to have him coaching, and also I had my grandparents here. It was a really special night. A really memorable one.”
The night became even more memorable later, when Moss sliced her third goal of the game into the back of the net — her first ever hat trick.
“Finally I made one,” thought Moss, who noted that Addy Woods and Chloe Hance have already notched that feat this season. “I had to at least beat somebody to it, and I needed to get one in. This is my senior year.”
Moss wasn’t finished there, though. Instead, she added another goal with seven minutes remaining to give Cosby more cushion in a 9-2 win over Cherokee.
The Lady Eagles didn’t just end strong, though. They started that way as well, as Kate Raines punched in the first goal in the 13th minute. Cosby received another goal when the Cherokee keeper took the ball across her own goal line, and Moss scored her first goal of the night with a minute remaining before halftime.
Then, with time ticking toward zero, Kaymen intercepted a pass and found Woods for a 4-0 lead at the break.
Raines scored again off an Addy Woods assist early in the second half, and Moss found the net again after intercepting another Cherokee pass.
Cherokee scored two quick goals to make the score 6-2, but Moss kept answering.
With 13 minutes remaining, Moss scored her third goal of the game to notch the hat trick, and she followed that up with another one for good measure.
“As a coach, I knew Kaymen had it in her to score a hat trick,” said Tim Moss. “She usually tries to draw the defense and pass to her forwards. But on Senior Night of all nights, she was a little bit selfish and took the shots that were given.”
And as a dad?
“I knew that had been on her soccer bucket list,” said Tim. “As she turned after her hat trick, she looked toward the bench and we both smiled.”
For Tim Moss, that moment was one of two he’ll remember well from Tuesday, too.
The first was the same as Kaymen’s — walking out with her before the game.
“While my wife and I were on each side of Kaymen walking to midfield, I looked down and she just leaned her head on my arm.” said Tim. “Moments like that can’t be replaced.”
Neither could any of the goals Cosby piled up on Tuesday, or the experiences this team has shared.
Hance provided the final bookend to Cosby’s scoring, punching in another goal for a 9-2 lead.
After that, the Lady Eagles were able to cherish the moment — and Moss made sure to reiterate the different sources for success.
“I am very proud of all our girls for playing with and for our senior girls,” he said, referencing Kaymen, Ali Smith and Allie Sheldon. “As a coach, I will always remember this year. Not just because my daughter plays on the team, but because these girls have heart and character.”
Still, even though Moss took time to appreciate what’s been done so far, the Lady Eagles’ season is far from finished.
‘A big district win’
They moved on from the Cherokee win quickly, dismantling Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-1 on Thursday in a pivotal district matchup.
Woods scored two of the goals, with Moss adding a third on a penalty kick in the second half.
Ariel Ottinger came through in the net, tipping a ball before corralling it and then diving for a crucial stop late.
Moss noted that Thursday’s win was a “team effort,” adding that the Lady Eagles competed cohesively.
“Between the forwards, the midfielders, even my defense, you don’t know who’s going to step up,” he said. I mean (Thursday), everyone was solid. And Addy will be the first one to tell you that she doesn’t score any of those if it’s not teamwork getting her the ball.
“This was a big district win.”
Now, Cosby will turn its attention to an Alcoa team with which it is entirely too familiar — especially for Moss, Smith and Sheldon, who were freshmen during the Lady Eagles’ 2019 state run.
But Tim Moss isn’t looking toward the postseason. Not yet.
First, Cosby (2-0 in district play) has to get through the Tornadoes — also 2-0 in district play — and Grainger County to close the regular season.
“They are one of the largest single-A schools in the state,” Tim said. “Alcoa’s going to be a tough one.”
But if the Lady Eagles can take down the Tornadoes, it would give Kaymen Moss yet another moment to remember this season.
