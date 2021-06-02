NEWPORT—The bond the Stinnett family has with Carson-Newman University continues to grow stronger.
Cocke County senior David Stinnett made his collegiate proclamation shortly before his final season in a Cocke County baseball uniform began, announcing he’d continue to the family legacy by attending Carson-Newman and joining the Eagles’ baseball program for the 2022 season.
“I’m thankful to my coaches and teammates that have helped me along the way,” Stinnett said. “It’s definitely not a lonely process. It takes a lot of people to help you out and teach you things. I’m very blessed to have been surrounded by the people I have that have helped get to this point.
Stinnett earned his opportunity by coming into Cocke County's program and competing right away as a freshman.
By his sophomore season he was starting at first base, and has relished the role ever since.
As a senior, Stinnett finished first on the team in batting average — among players with at least more than one plate appearance — with a .354. He also co-led the team in base hits (29), and had 13 RBIs.
