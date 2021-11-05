Several elementary teams took to the hardwood Thursday evening after a short early week break.
Both Parrottsville teams scored early and often to come away with decisive victories over Bridgeport Elementary.
Other home teams coming away with a victories included the Cosby Eagles and Lady Eagles. Road teams also found success as both Edgemont teams walked away with victories over Del Rio.
PARROTTSVILLE 52, BRIDGEPORT10 (BOYS)
The Parrotts held the Rockets scoreless for two of the four quarters Thursday evening, and also found plenty of success on offense. Parrottsville cruised to a 52 to 10 victory on their home court.
Daniel Price led the way in scoring with 13 points. Addy Pack was the high scorer for the Rockets finishing the game with 4 points.
The Parrotts played well in transition during the first quarter and were able to run up a quick 14 to 4 lead. They topped that with an even stronger second quarter scoring and additional 20 points before the half. Parrottsville added 12 points in the third and six in the fourth to finish out the game.
PARROTTSVILLE (52): Daniel Price 13, Eli Roberts 10, Waylon Fox 7, Devin Caldwell 6, Vincent Steinbacher 5, Jackson Watts 3, Colton Sane 2, Nate Mason 2, John Dillion Ramsey 2.
BRIDGEPORT (10): Addy Pack 4, Marcus Paulette 2, Ethan Bradshaw 2, Cody Strange 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 62, BRIDGEPORT 25 (GIRLS)
The Lady Parrotts put up an impressive number Thursday evening as they topped the Lady Rockets 62 to 25. Leading the way for the Parrottsville were the Clevenger twins who finished with a total of 46 points on the evening.
Brookelyn Clevenger led the way in scoring with 24 points. Ava Wheeler was the top scorer for the Lady Rockets, finishing the night with 9 points.
The Lady Parrotts jumped out to a quick 18 to 6 lead after the first quarter of play. They never looked back as they scored 20, 11 and 13 in the following quarters of play.
PARROTTSVILLE (62): Brookelyn Clevenger 24, Blakelyn Clevenger 22, Kate Kickliter 6, Hailee Hartsell 4, Kadence Watson 3, Cee gee McNealy 2, Javin Campbell 1.
BRIDGEPORT (25): Ava Wheeler 9, Emma Potter 8, Mattise Bible 4, Kennedee Langsford 2, Mia Thacker 2.
EDGEMONT 62, DEL RIO 16 (BOYS)
The Edgemont Panthers found success on the road Thursday evening as they traveled to Del Rio to take on the Trojans. A dominant first quarter put the Panthers in the driver’s seat as they scored 23 points to the Trojan’s 3.
Noah Clark led the way for Edgemont scattering 10 points throughout three quarters of play. Eli Sprouse was the top scorer for the Trojans knocking down four shots for a total of 9 points.
Edgemont came out strong in the second half scoring 18 points in the third quarter, and adding 10 more to close out the game in the fourth.
EDGEMONT (62): Noah Clark 10, Cooper Chambers 8, Levi Sepulveda 7, Ashton Thomas 7, Lincoln Chambers 6, Jaxson McCoig 4, Dashaun Henderson 4, Ayden Walker 4, Jamiel Smith 4, Pedro Vargas 4, Austin Fox 2, Cameron Ingle 2.
DEL RIO: Eli Sprouse 9, Zayden Gunter 3, Colby Pierce 2, Jayden Rogers 2.
EDGEMONT 33, DEL RIO 7 (GIRLS)
The Lady Panthers led the charge Thursday night in what would become successful night for both of the school’s teams. Edgemont’s Katrina Chaniel led the way for the Lady Panthers scoring a game high 10 points. Del Rio’s Payton Mathes led the Lady Trojans in scoring with 4 points.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first quarter of play. That proved to be the only points they would need for the evening. After a scoreless second quarter, Edgemont scored 14 second half points to seal the victory.
EDGEMONT (33): Katrina Chaniel 10, Jaylen Moore 8, Lakelynn Fowler 6, Aubree Turczynowskj 4, Madison Webb 2, Kourtney Hurst 2, Kyleigh Wall 1.
DEL RIO (7): Payton Mathes 4, Ella Woody 3.
COSBY 54, Centerview 14 (BOYS)
Cosby’s Eagles put on an impressive showing against the Centerview Falcons Thursday evening as they walked away with 54 to 14 victory. The Eagles found themselves with an early advantage after the first quarter of play as they led the Falcons by a score of 13 to 3. They continued their double-digit scoring efforts in each quarter posting 15 in the second quarter, and 13 in both the third and fourth. Leading the way in scoring for the Eagles was Dusty Lane with 16 points. Parker Ford chipped in three 3–pointers to help the cause. Christian Cole led the Falcons in scoring with 5 points for the night.
COSBY (54): Dusty Lane (16), Parker Ford 9, Ethan Cardwell 7, Canyin Gray 5, Oaklon Cameron 5, Drake Woodson 5, Payton Young 3, Matthew McMahan 2, Tanner Barnes 2.
Centerview (14): Christian Cole 5, Kaleb Patterson 4, Riley Collins 3, Coulter Olivia 2.
COSBY 39, CENTERVIEW 6 (GIRLS)
A strong first quarter was all the Lady Eagles needed to take the wind from under the wings of the Lady Falcons Thursday evening. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 22 to nothing lead after one quarter, which allowed them to coast the rest of the way. The second quarter of the game was scoreless for both teams, but the Lady Eagles put up 17 in the second half to finish the game strong.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles was Katey Moore with 10 points. Three Lady Falcons each scored two points to share in the effort for Centerview.
COSBY (39): Katey Moore 10, Ella Hicks 7, Destiny O’Dell 6, Allie Ottinger 6, Aden Heatherly 5, Ava Meeker 2.
CENTERVIEW (6): Emma Calfee 2, Elizza Cook 2, Kylie Vinson 2.
