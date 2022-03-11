COSBY—A third place finish in the district was nice in 2021, but Cosby baseball coach Justin Hite is looking for more as the 2022 season is set to begin. The Eagles lost three key players from the 2021 campaign but have added new faces to a team that is on the hunt for a district title.
Newcomers Iverson Poe, Andruw Hefner, Kyler Ogle and Chase Joyce will join Dominic Cowles, Dillon Huff, Brad Warden, Justin Stewart and Cyler Davis to round out the roster. Hite is excited for what the new season may hold.
"We should compete for a district title,” Hite said coming into his fourth season leading the team. “Our goal is to host a region tournament game for the first time in a very long time. We have some young guys and some new faces that will contribute to our program immediately.”
The game of baseball is not an easy one as it is filled with many complexities that can put your weaknesses on display at any moment. Hite said he is still focused on teaching the basic concepts of the game that are lost in youth development.
"It’s all about getting guys to understand the nuances of the game and how to play it the right way. Unfortunately we still don’t have enough young people playing this game at an early age, and we are having to teach concepts they should have learned a long time ago.”
That major pitfall is one of the obstacles Hite is having to addresses as he continues to build the base of Cosby’s baseball team. Participation has also been a hurtle that he has had to overcome in his fourth year.
“We have way too many kids not playing baseball before they get to high school. With that said, when I took this program over four years ago, I had a list of four names of ‘baseball players’ on it. We have 20 to 22 guys now and so the depth is there, it’s just now teaching them the game.”
Hite's teams have experienced many growing pains along the way, but he has seen a steady climb in the win total year after year. The 2021 season saw Cosby record eight wins and a third place finish in 1A District 2. That was the highest win total since the 2015 season when Cosby finished with a 10-16 record.
2022 will get the ball rolling with a pair of games against non-district opponent Gatlinburg-Pittman. The Eagles will travel to GP on Monday with the first pitch being tossed at 5 p.m.
Cosby’s home opener will follow on Tuesday as they welcome GP to The Hill for another 5 p.m. start. They will face their hometown rivals, the Fighting Cocks, on Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m.
The first district game of the season will follow on Monday, March 21, as they battle the Hancock County Indians.
