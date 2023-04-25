COSBY — When Ward Williams was first presented with his second cancer diagnosis, he was told that it is incurable if it becomes metastatic.
As most people would, he googled to check the statistics.
They weren’t promising, telling that this brand of the disease could be managed — but not cured.
The numbers were depressing, and Williams’ mood has dipped more as he his health has seemed to decline over the past couple of weeks.
“Muscle fatigue, nauseous, a lot of fluid on my body,” he summarized. “Just not feeling great.”
So on Tuesday morning, he went into an appointment expecting the worst.
He came out with something far better, sharing the news in a Facebook post:
Hey guys. I have some absolutely magnificent news. I went in to my appointment today with a bad outlook, expecting bad news, just because I’ve been SO sick. But my report says SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT. One of my lung masses is going away and they said it will be scar tissue soon and the other is the same as it was but they expect it to go down as well. My fluid around my lung is going away. My nurse practitioner I saw today said her and my Dr are so pleased with the improvement. They said I’m just so sick because this chemo is so hard. They are giving me a 2 week break and we are getting back to treatment. We all cried tears of joy. Keep praying and I’ll keep fighting! God is good! Thank you so much everyone, for everything. I love you all.
The news was music to the ears of Williams and his family, as it likely is to the rest of the Cosby and Cocke County community.
“Just incredible, man,” said Williams. “I needed good news more than anything to be honest. It was news I needed to hear.
“Statistics get you down a little, but to know the treatment is working is incredible. The power of prayer — it works. God’s with me, and He has certainly shown that.”
To a lesser extent, Williams’ mood has also improved because of the Cosby baseball program and the culture change he has seen under Travis Sane and Cole Shelton — both of whom were set to be Williams’ assistants for this season prior to the diagnosis.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Travis and Cole both, just stepping up and helping create a new culture to get this program rolling in the right direction,” said Williams.
Can he envision a return to the program and Cosby athletics as a whole next year?
“That’s the goal,” said Williams. “Hopefully as long as everything goes as planned, I can be back in some form or fashion for football and baseball.”
