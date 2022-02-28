For the second time this season, Tennessee freshman guard Kennedy Chandler has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
In Tennessee's pair of wins last week at Missouri and at home over No. 3 Auburn, Chandler averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
The Memphis native posted a dominant showing at Missouri on Tuesday, scoring 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting, pulling down a career-high and team-high eight rebounds, dishing out six assists and committing zero turnovers in a team-high 37 minutes.
In Tennessee's 67-62 win over No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, Chandler scored 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting, including a floater in the lane to seal the win with 32 seconds remaining. He was a team-high +13 in the win.
