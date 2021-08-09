MOSHEIM—There are officially two weeks before the 2021 season kicks off for the Cosby Eagles.
After breaking out of 7-on-7 work early in the preseason, the Eagles got their first taste of full-padded, live competition with a scrimmage at West Greene to close the second week of the preseason.
Cosby head coach Kevin Hall has put together a loaded slate to prepare the team before their season opener on Aug. 20 at Sunbright. Friday's scrimmage was the first of three live scrimmages the team will go through before week one of the regular season.
“For some of these kids this is the very first time they have lined up against a real high school football team,” Hall said. “There are maybe four or five from last year that have taken a hit in high school football.”
Hall has been very vocal about the youth on his team.
“I’ve made them super busy. We’ve had three 7-on-7’s, we’ve got three scrimmages, and we’ve got the Jamboree coming up next Friday,” Hall said. “That’s a lot for our numbers but they need it. If I can get these athletes to come to practice and learn, we will be a really great ball team.”
Hall and the Cosby coaches had a few looks at how their offense will look in live action.
“The biggest thing we took from our first group was we were a little outmatched with a lot of experience,” Hall said. “They’ve got guys who have had experience and I’m teaching guys. I think this is one of the first times where we matchup size-wise and athletically, and in our experience.
"Normally it’s the other way around. We’ve just got kids who have never taken a snap of football. We’re teaching on the fly and I’m proud of what I saw out there today.”
With such a young team, Hall is looking for one of his experienced players to step up and lead the team with the regular season fast-approaching.
“We’ve got some older guys that don’t know how to step up just yet. Most of them haven’t been put in that position before,” Hall said. “I’ve got Corey Askew, Sawyer Barnes, and Keenan Ellison who are some of the more experienced guys that are trying to step up.
“Josh Baxter, who was our kicker last year, was out there playing wide receiver and defensive back today. He’s a senior who’s helping us get kids out here and helping them learn.
“I also have a junior, Nate Joyce, who has never played a snap of football. He's coming out to practice everyday and leading these kids even while he’s learning. We talked about it the other day. We feel, as a team, we need maybe three or four guys to step up and take that leadership role.”
Hall’s second team offense moved the ball really well against the West Greene Buffaloes, marching down the field and putting themselves in the red zone behind strong runs from Askew and senior Julio Jijon.
“Julio is one of these guys that’s never played football before. He runs hard, but he’s not got the top speed just yet. But he is a big body,” Hall said. “I’d like to see him evolve into an Eduardo Gonzalez type player, but unfortunately we only have him for one year. He’ll get looks at linebacker, kicker, and running back this season.”
Cosby has two scrimmages this week before closing out the final week of the preseason with the inaugural Gateway to the Smokies Jamboree set for 6 p.m. at Cocke County High School's Larry Williams Stadium on Friday.
