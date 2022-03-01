HAMPTON—Cosby went toe-to-toe for an upset. However, the Eagles came up just short.
Cosby was unable to answer a fourth quarter Hampton run as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 62-42 victory in the Region 1-A Quarterfinals in Hampton on Saturday night.
With the loss, Cosby’s season comes to a close.
“We played extremely hard,” Cosby head coach Cody Lowe said. “We knew that it was a tough environment and one of the toughest places in East Tennessee to win. We had to come out and match their intensity and I thought we did for three quarters.”
“I thought we played hard for four quarters. We just missed some shots in the fourth quarter, and they are a very good basketball team.”
Shayden O’Dell led the Eagles with 13 points — including three 3-pointers. Paxton Coggins added eight points, while Hayden Green tossed in seven points.
Slate Shropshire and Corey Askew had six points apiece.
The Eagles weren’t intimidated by a loud Hampton crowd.
After the Bulldogs opened the scoring, Shropshire hit a bucket to counter on the other end.
The teams traded shots with Askew hitting a 3-pointer and O’Dell adding a pair of free throws to keep things even.
A Shropshire jumper evened things up before O’Dell knocked down a trey to give Cosby the first lead of the game. The Bulldogs used a quick spurt to regain the lead, but Coggins drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Cosby a 15-14 advantage after a complete quarter.
Green and Coggins pushed the Cosby lead to 20-14 early in the second, but Hampton’s Morgan Lyons kickstarted a 14-3 run to end the quarter that saw Hampton take a 28-23 advantage.
O’Dell and Shropshire hit early shots in the third quarter to keep the Eagles within a possession of Hampton. However, the Bulldogs ended the quarter with back-to-back shots to take a 44-38 advantage into the final eight minutes.
The final quarter wasn’t kind to the Eagles as the Bulldogs reeled off the first six points of the frame before Green hit a bucket with 4:32 left in the game. From there, Hampton scored 12 of the next 14 points to secure the win despite a valiant effort from the Eagles.
“We knew that this was a tall task, but I thought our guys were up for it,” Lowe said. “We got beat by 20, but I don’t think it was a 20-point loss. It was a six-point game with six minutes left in the game, but they just got us late.”
Hampton was led by three players in double-digits as Conor Burleson scored 14 points and Cadon Buckles and Lyons had 13 points apiece.
The game was the last time that Ethan Shults and Askew will represent Cosby on the hardwood. However, Lowe was quick to note that the duo had left the program in better shape than they found it.
“They were big for the program,” Lowe said. “Two state tournaments, some big minutes and big games with some fun games. They say you want to find the program better than you found it and I think for the most part they did.”
Lowe was also quick to point out that this team was bigger than their record.
“You can’t look at our record this year as that is not a fair assessment of this team,” Lowe said. “We played a really tough schedule — there are no bunnies on our schedule. I thought we battled every night and every team we played.”
HAMPTON (62): Burleson 14, Lyons 13, Buckles 13, Holtsclaw 6, Whitehead 6, Harrison 6, McCoury 2, Campbell 2
COSBY (42): O’Dell 13, Coggins 8, Green 7, Askew 6, Shropshire 6, Raines 2.
