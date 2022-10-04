HENRY 1

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes off Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. 

 Darron Cummings, AP Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry got right back to business against the Indianapolis Colts.

He took on some defenders by slamming his big body through the line of scrimmage, eluded others in the open field and even turned receptions into key first downs.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.