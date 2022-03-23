The second spring of the Josh Heupel era of Tennessee football is underway and the contrast in the execution of all three phases compared to one year ago is significant. Heupel put his Volunteers through the first of 15 spring workouts on Tuesday morning at Haslam Field.
"(The) kids are able to focus on the details of what we are asking them to do, the coaching staff is in sync and on the same page and should help propel us to a great amount of growth here," Heupel said. "The difference in year one and year two is light years different. There is so much familiarity and understanding in what we are doing, coaches and players alike."
After guiding Tennessee to a remarkable turnaround in his first season last fall, Heupel returns his starting quarterback (Hendon Hooker), his starting running back (Jabari Small), his top receiving target (Cedric Tillman), his top tackler (Jeremy Banks) and his top pass rusher (Byron Young). That combined with the departure of only one position coach provides stability and familiarity for a group looking to make major strides this spring.
