HARROGATE—Tusculum University and Lincoln Memorial University played to a 0-0 deadlock in South Atlantic Conference men's soccer action Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers (1-2-1, 0-0-1 SAC) outshot the Railsplitters (1-2-2, 0-0-1 SAC) by a 20-9 margin, but neither team could dent the scoreboard in a match halted twice due to weather and finished in a steady rain.
The teams played overtime for the seventh time in the last 11 meetings, five of which have ended in draws. The Pioneers played their first 0-0 tie since Oct. 13, 2018 at Anderson while the Railsplitters finished 0-0 for the second straight match, having knotted 10th-ranked Union on Saturday afternoon.
Tusculum had six of the seven shots on goal, but LMU keeper Robin Hermann and Pioneer netminder Bruno De Freitas each finished off shutouts. For De Freitas, the clean sheet was his first as a member of the Pioneers and was Tusculum's first road shutout since a 2-0 win at Mars Hill on Nov. 1, 2019.
Shots were at a premium for the first 30 minutes, with the best chance coming for Lincoln Memorial in the 28th minute as Hunter Stroble fired a one-timer wide past a diving De Freitas. Tusculum received a corner kick in the 29th minute, but an attempt from Dani Gongora went off-target.
The match was halted with 1:32 left in the first half due to weather in the area, and resumed after a 30-minute delay. Tusculum nearly scored during the brief restart, but Hermann made a save on the only shot on goal of the half from Ignacio Alconchel, which came at close range.
A second weather delay came with 39:27 left in the second half, and caused the remainder of the match to be played in a steady rainfall. Tusculum nearly broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, but a shot to the far post by Jean-Pierre Vital went just wide. Alconchel had another good look in the 68th minute, but Hermann got his hands up to knock the shot over the crossbar.
Lincoln Memorial had its first excellent chance in the 72nd minute, as Arkin Ulusoy fed Shanden Vergara in full stride down the left side. Vergara collected the pass and got De Freitas out of position, but Tusculum defender Xavi Sandoica knocked the shot out of bounds.
Tusculum had a good opportunity with just under four minutes left, but Pedro Concheso headed a cross from Damien Baltide wide of the goal. Alconchel had his third shot on goal of the match with just over 90 seconds remaining, but Hermann trapped the ball as he went to his knees.
In overtime, Lincoln Memorial had the first scoring attempt about 2 1/2 minute into the period, but a header off a free kick sailed well wide of the goal. Alconchel had another chance from the top of the box with six minutes left in the first extra period, but was wide with the shot.
In the 96th minute, LMU finally got its first shot on goal as Ulusoy's shot from 15 yards was batted away by De Freitas. On the ensuing corner kick, Ulusoy had another chance but rifled a shot wide from 20 yards straight on.
In the second extra period, Alconchel took a free kick from 25 yards straight away and fired a shot that Hermann punched over the crossbar. Romeiro had a shot with just over eight minutes left that Hermann grabbed on a dive.
Ulusoy had another scoring chance for the Railsplitters with four minutes left as he broke down the left side, but his shot was wide of the far post. LMU's Kriton Kiousis had the last shot of the match with 1:20 to go, but his attempt was well wide.
Tusculum had a 13-5 advantage in corner kicks over Lincoln Memorial, with 10 coming after halftime. The Pioneers were called for 14 fouls to 13 by Lincoln Memorial, and a total of seven yellow cards were issued.
The Pioneers will play their home opener on Sunday, Sept. 19 against Mars Hill beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Pioneer Field.
